TEAYS VALLEY — Acai bowls. Cold-pressed juice. Avocado toast.
Mother/daughter business partners Victoria and Miranda Sook have listed these items on the menu of their new business venture, The Juice Box.
But they are not just items on a menu to the Sooks; they make up a way of life for the two Teays Valley residents, who value health immensely.
“Health and wellness have always been an important staple in our lives,” daughter Miranda says.
Her mom Victoria agrees: “Health is wealth!”
So when the pandemic forced the two ladies out of their respective jobs in the service industry, they fell back on what they knew and loved: promoting healthy living.
“I don’t think either of us ever planned on owning an eatery, but we wouldn’t trade it for the world,” Victoria says. “It has been exciting to bring to our community a healthy option that we wholeheartedly believe in.”
Miranda adds, “We would not have been able to make this happen without the help of my stepdad, who made this venture possible by believing in the idea and the two ladies behind it.”
The Juice Box (its name chosen because the music-loving Sook women loved its similarity to “juke box”) opened in June 2021 at 3547 A Teays Valley Road in Hurricane.
Almost immediately, the ladies’ business found a warm welcome; others in the community were excited to embrace an eatery with healthy alternatives.
“We are so thankful for our regular customers here at the Teays Valley location,” Miranda notes. “They have made our business venture not only successful but have also made our ideas for expansion possible.”
For a business borne out of a pandemic and open for only eight months, The Juice Box has expanded at a surprising rate. The Sooks opened a second location at 4614 MacCorkle Ave SE in Charleston, and a third location is set to open later this month as well.
“We are ecstatic to be opening our third location in the Snap Fitness/Generations physical therapy building right off of Virginia Street in Charleston,” Victoria enthuses.
For that type of expansion to be possible, at least two things must be present: quality product and a dedicated team. Victoria and Miranda Sook believe they have both elements, in abundance.
“We offer a wide variety of items at The Juice Box,” Victoria says, “such as cold-pressed juice that is sold by the bottle and is packed with antioxidants and nutrients that come from fruits and vegetables. We also offer nine different types of acai bowls, ranging from acai to pitaya to superfood to smoothie bases. Some of them are a healthier option for a sweet treat, like our rich chocolate bowls, and some of them are just healthy all-around, like our fruity, tropical bowls.”
Miranda chimes in, “We sell avocado toasts, sweet treats, and salads that are a hit as well. We also offer cleanses, and our cleanses have been a huge hit. I started cleansing years ago when I lived in Atlanta, and I felt amazing every time that I did one. The testimonials on our cleanses say the same thing.”
She adds, “The most satisfying part of my job is creating new items for our menu that people fall in love with, and seeing people try our cleanses and cold-pressed juices and reaping benefits from them.”
Miranda has maintained The Juice Box’s Instagram account from day one of the mother-daughter venture, and she often uses it as a platform to educate viewers about healthy eating habits.
“Some people might have no idea what an açai bowl looks like or what that means,” Miranda acknowledges, “so our Instagram has pictures, videos, and captions for almost everything on the menu. Not only that, but I also post videos in which I share the health benefits of different things that we offer at our store.”
In addition to a tantalizing menu of healthy options, The Juice Box boasts a reliable team who staff all (soon-to-be) three locations.
“Our team consists of some amazing, hard-working individuals,” Victoria says. “We have great employees, who we trust, and I think they enjoy their jobs just as much as we enjoy having them! We wouldn’t be able to do it without any of them.”
While Victoria and Miranda Sook are quick to give credit for The Juice Box’s success to their employees, their supportive family, and their loyal customers, their mutual respect and love for one another is certainly a substantial part of their success as well.
The bond of mother and daughter is strong.
“My mother’s main concern since the day I was born was to take care of my sister and me,” Miranda asserts. “She went above and beyond to make sure that we always had the things we needed, even if that came with sacrifice. I am everything that I am today, because of her.”
Victoria’s pride in her daughter is evident as well.
“Miranda’s master’s degree is in English literature, but singing is her real gift and passion,” she explains. “During the early days of COVID-19, she had to put her singing career on hold — she was performing on Broadway in Nashville. Now here we are! Blessings come from times when we are unsure about our future.”
Miranda agrees, adding, “I am so proud to call her my mom and my business partner. This business venture has brought her something to call her own, outside of her two daughters. That makes me very happy. She deserves this more than anyone.”
Operating The Juice Box together has been a wonderful bonding opportunity for the mother and daughter even while they share their passion for healthy eating with their community.
If you would like to try some of The Juice Box’s delicious, healthy options, all of their locations are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Customers who purchase a $40 or more gift certificate for Valentine’s Day will receive any item off the menu for free. For further information about The Juice Box, check it out on Instagram @thejuiceboxwv, Facebook (The Juice Box WV), or online at www.thejuiceboxwv.com.