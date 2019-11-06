If you look closely at a map of Britain, you’ll see that there is an island in the Irish Sea about midway between Britain and Ireland. It’s not a big island, just over 220 square miles, or four times the size of Washington, D.C. There are many islands like it around Britain’s coasts, but this one is almost unique because it’s not part of either Britain or Ireland. It’s called the Isle of Man, perhaps from the Celtic word for mountain or even from a mythological Irish king. Officially, it’s a British Crown Dependency, which means it has its own government and the head of state is Queen Elizabeth, but her title there is Lord of Mann, and no, the double n at the end isn’t a misspelling.
It’s a very ancient place. The island was formed as sea levels rose and cut it off from the rest of the mainland around 10,000 years ago. It was shortly after this that the first people arrived. They were hunter-gatherers and fishermen who liked what they saw there and began to settle and to farm.
Later, just after the birth of Jesus, the Romans conquered much of what is now England and Wales and they certainly knew of the Isle of Man’s existence because it is mentioned as “Insula Manavia” in several of their writings. What we don’t know is whether they ever landed there in force.
Whatever the Romans did, the Irish did arrive on the island in large numbers around the middle of the 5th century AD and they settled there, bringing with them the Irish Gaelic language that over the centuries has developed into Manx Gaelic, with “Manx” meaning anything coming from the Isle of Man.
Three hundred years after the Irish arrived, the Vikings began striking out of Scandinavia and they, too, took over the island. The raiders settled and set up the Manx government called the Tynwald, or, to give it its full name, the High Court of Tynwald from the old Norse phrase meaning “the meeting place of the assembly.” The assembly consists of two houses, one called the House of Keys, which is an elected body, and other being the Legislative Council, which is appointed.
The Vikings came at the end of the eighth century, so the Tynwald claims to be more than 1,000 years old, making it the oldest parliamentary assembly in the world. This seems to be generally accepted, although there doesn’t appear to be any record of its proceedings before the 13th century.
The Vikings ruled the island for the next 300 years as part of the “Kingdom of the Isles,” which consisted of the Isle of Man, the Hebrides and other islands off the Scottish coast. Sometimes the rulers were independent, sometimes they were subjects of the Kings of Norway and at times Norway ruled directly, but this ceased in the year 1266 when King Magnus VI of Norway signed the Treaty of Perth and gave the islands to Scotland.
That was the start of a turbulent time for the island. The Manx people objected to Scottish rule and raised an army, but they were beaten in battle in 1275. Fifteen years after this, King Edward I of England decided he’d like to own the place, so he sent an expedition to seize it. They succeeded and held it for 25 years before the Scots took over again. It changed rulers several times in the succeeding decades and only became finally English in 1346. The Tynwald continued to be the government, but the British monarch was head of state through a representative of the crown who is now called the lieutenant governor.
Due to its unique situation of not being part of Great Britain, there are several oddities about Manx law. As I said above, the House of Keys in the Tynwald is an elected body and all Isle of Man citizens over the age of 16 can vote. Everywhere else in Britain you have to be 18 to take part in elections. Politically the island is not included as part of the European Union and as such is not subject to European law nor is it included in the current Brexit negotiations. Because of this, European citizens are not allowed to work on the island and although the population of just under 84,000 are considered to be British citizens, their passports are different. They include the words “Isle of Man” on the cover and their holders are restricted when it comes to finding work in Europe.
The island’s economy is based largely on insurance, medical and health companies and the financial sector. Its laws offer a lot of tax breaks, including a maximum rate for an individual of 20% and a cap of $150,000, and this has attracted a lot of offshore investments. At one time, tourism was a contributor to the economy but easy access to warmer climes has diminished this. There is an influx of tourists each year around May and June, however, for the world famous Isle of Man TT — Tourist Trophy — motorcycle races.
Held almost every year since 1907, these races consist of a week of practice followed by a week of racing against the clock over a mountain course nearly 38 miles long that has been described as the most dangerous road race in the world.
Will the Isle of Man’s status ever be changed so that it becomes just another part of Britain? It’s impossible to say; currently there are no proposals to change anything and, since the current setup seems to work, why would anyone want to change it? Apart from anything else you’ll see that at the beginning of this piece I said the Isle of Man’s situation was “almost” unique. That is because there are two more islands that are also Crown Dependencies. They are Jersey and Guernsey in the English Channel, they are much closer to France than they are to Britain and the French might object if their status was changed.