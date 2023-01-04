CHARLESTON — Poca Valley Bankshares has announced its purchase of the Summers Square building at 135 Summers St., Charleston, on Dec. 27.
Poca Valley Bank has occupied a portion of the building as a tenant for the last four years for its Mortgage Banking Operations.
Linda Ashley, president and CEO of Poca Valley Bankshares stated in a news release, “We are committed to delivering Community Banking at its finest to the heart of the Kanawha Valley. The purchase of this building will afford us an opportunity to expand even more into the Charleston market, enhancing our technical infrastructure and delivery of innovative banking services in an ever-changing digital-banking world.”
Poca Valley Bank’s first location opened in 1908 in Walton, West Virginia. The bank now serves residents of Roane, Kanawha, Putnam and surrounding counties.
Poca Valley Bankshares is comprised of The Poca Valley Bank, Hays and Company and Poca Valley Financial.
