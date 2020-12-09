WINFIELD — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department during the month of November responded to 770 calls for assistance and made 22 felony arrests and 25 misdemeanor arrests, according to a news release from Sheriff Steve Deweese.
The Road Patrol also investigated 53 auto crashes and issued five misdemeanor citations. Furthermore, the Road Patrol arrested two DUIs and completed 98 written complaints; Nine warrants and six Domestic Violence Petitions served in person.
Home Confinement averaged 31 inmates with 161 home verifications, and Western Regional Jail averaged 63 inmates per day.
Process division served 210 civil papers.
The Tax Office accepted 91 concealed carry permits and issued 164 CCW permits; 593 DMV decals were also issued.