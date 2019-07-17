In her last meeting as president of Putnam Rotary, Cindy Farley on June 25 welcomed three new members into the ranks of the local club.
Bill Goode, a Rotarian since 1998, has moved his membership from the Charleston club to Putnam. A recognized civic leader in the region in a variety of roles, he presently works as a broker with Realcorp, LCC. His business interests in Teays Valley now require an increasing amount of his management time.
And here in Teays Valley, Bill is closer to family.
"I may be better known," he said, "as the husband of Louise Goode and the son-in-law of Ava Florence Crum," long-term math teachers at Hurricane and Winfield high schools.
Kathie Hess Crouse and spouse Marc are residents of Buffalo. She takes a strong interest in activities to improve education.
She was sponsored for membership by Dave Gilpin.
Hannah Haynes and spouse Derek are at home in Hurricane. With a college degree in communication, she is director of sales and marketing for Netranom. Hannah was sponsored for Rotary membership by Scott Edwards.