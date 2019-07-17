Dan Mink, AKA The Rhinestone Roper, as well and his wife Yvonne and his daughter Emilee, perform for and ham it up with their fans on Saturday evening, July 13, at the Putnam County Fair. The Rhinestone Roper is set to perform a final show at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the horse show ring at the fair.

