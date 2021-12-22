As the year turned, the forest stood cold and bleak, the denuded branches reaching as if in supplication to the leaden sky. The last fallen leaves lay tangled in briars as their kin rotted into the forest floor and the only trace of green was in the girl’s eyes.
She was small and lean. Her body showed the signs of an ever-present hunger, but still retained the curves of her 16 years. Her long, golden hair, a sign of her Saxon heritage, had a tendency to curl. It was caught up and tied back with a rawhide thong so the cold north wind could not blow errant locks across her face. Despite the long months since the sun had blessed her with his smile, she remained tanned from wind and weather. Her face, adorned by full lips, high cheekbones, a straight nose and those bright, green eyes, was not beautiful, but it would one day stop men in their tracks.
Under the plain, long-sleeved, woolen tunic that reached her ankles, she wore strong boots, made from the hide of an ox her father had killed as the winter began. The tunic was pulled together with a belt of plaited rawhide strips fastened with a simple iron clip. Her knife, used as a tool, for it was too small to be of much use as a weapon, was also of iron and hung in a doeskin sheath she herself had adorned with beads. Against the biting cold, she wore a thick cloak fastened with a pin at her right shoulder.
In her hand, the girl carried a basket of woven reeds that contained a few handfuls of nuts and acorns, together with some shriveled berries the birds had missed. She’d foraged all morning, looking for anything to supplement her people’s dwindling supply of food. The men were out hunting but game was scarce this winter and they came back empty handed more times than not.
She dropped half a dozen acorns into her basket, then straightened to look around. She knew this place, remembering it from the preceding summer when she came frequently to bathe in a stream that lay beyond the next ridge. Then, the weather had been warm and the stream was shallow and clear. It bubbled over the rocks and turned at a deep pool where the willows overhung. That was where she swam with small, brown trout darting for cover around her.
The thought of the fish made saliva run in her mouth and she wondered whether they were still there. The men set fish traps to snare the silvery eels further downstream, but the god of the water was fickle and could cause the stream to rise and carry away traps on a cold winter’s night. Up here, the trout might stay, and excitedly she ran up the ridge to look.
Disappointment gripped her. Somehow, she’d not coupled the muddy, rushing brown water downstream with her pool, but one look at the swollen stream was enough. She could only discern the place where the pool lay by the willows that stood along its edge. In the summer, they were tall and proud, trailing their leaves on the surface. Now, the water eddied and swirled round the base of the somehow shrunken trees, and broken twigs and debris were caught in a foaming maelstrom of stark branches.
She stood and stared at the torrent, hopelessness showing on her face.
“The anger of the waters is God’s way of disposing of the flood,” a quiet voice said. The girl dropped her basket and whirled into a crouch, her hand grabbing for her knife.
The man sat on a large rock. He was old — probably well into his 30s. His hair was grey, cut short and with the crown shaven. His smiling face was round and colored by exposure to the elements whilst he wore a long robe of some plain, woolly material, tied around his middle with a strong cord, over stout boots. Over his robe he wore a thick, dark, furry waistcoat and around his neck was a thong from which a carved wooden cross hung. A pack sat at his feet and a long, wooden stave leaned against the rock at his side, but he did not appear to have any other weapons.
The girl flicked a glance around to ensure there were no hidden companions, and then she eyed him warily. He was a stranger and there were few of those in this land. She knew instantly he must come from far away because his eyes, twinkling with amusement at her aggressive posture, were much darker than those of her own Anglo-Saxon people.
“Peace, child,” he said, holding his hands up to show he carried no weapon, “I mean you no harm.” His command of her language was good, but there was no disguising the accent betraying him as a foreigner.
“Who are you?” she demanded. “Why are you here and talking so freely of the Gods?” She reached down to the basket, grasped some acorns and cast them into the rushing stream. She was old enough to know if you mentioned the Gods you drew their attention to yourself and needed to make some sacrifice to placate them.
“I am Clovis,” he replied, “and I am here with Bishop Augustine to bring you word of a new God — the one true God.”
Clovis was a Frankish name, yet the man did not look like a raider nor did he behave or talk like one. She straightened and returned her knife to its sheath.
“The one true God?” she repeated with scorn. “How can there be but one God? What of the gods of the stream and the forest and the sun and the sky?” As she spoke, she scattered a few more of her precious acorns.
“What of them? How can they be true gods when they demand their people cast aside what little food they have in order to avoid their wrath?”
“Keep talking like that, Frank,” she scoffed, “and you’ll soon be meeting this God of yours, because someone will put a blade through you for blasphemy.” This time she did not scatter any of her acorns; they’d been hard earned, and talking of the stranger’s God did not frighten her. He shrugged and smiled.
“No-one shall hurt me,” he replied. “King Aelthebert promised as much when the blessed Augustine baptized him.”
“The King of Kent knows of this God of yours?” she asked doubtfully.
“The king, his court and all of his people are now Christians, Aelthebert has said so.”
“Christians?”
“Followers of Christ, the son of God.” The man explained, “This is the season when we celebrate his birth, and so it’s apt that your people should turn to him at this time.”
The girl laughed without humor as her empty stomach growled. “It won’t be much of a celebration then,” she said. “We have little enough to eat for ourselves and none to spare to celebrate the birth of a foreign God.”
The man smiled. “The ways of God are many. Turn to him and celebrate his birth and he will provide the feast.” Then he stood and bent to pick up his staff and his bag.
“Perhaps,” he continued, “you could show me where your people live?”
The girl shrugged, it was time she went home anyway. No one would thank her for bringing a stranger to share their fire, but she had an idea this Frank could speak for himself. Anyway, she wanted to hear more of his God whose feast day came in the dead of winter.
“Come,” she said simply, “follow me,” and turned to show the way.
Clovis smiled and followed. The time of year was different, but the Lord had fed a multitude with bread and fishes, and he himself had a few oatcakes and three trout he’d caught before the girl arrived. Surely, in this the season of Christ’s birth, this would be sufficient to convert the heathen.