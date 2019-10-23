SCOTT DEPOT — Julie Andrews rejoices that “the hills are alive with the sound of music.” The same might be said about the Valley this fall.
Toddlers shaking maracas, bells and scarves. Tiny voices singing their ABCs and forming each letter with chubby hands. Small feet marching and hopping to the beat of Tchaikovsky’s “Russian Dance.”
Every Thursday morning, these are the sounds of music that fill Heather Ann Johnson’s Scott Depot home.
Johnson, an elementary and secondary English-certified teacher, has been teaching a Sound Beginnings course to children in Teays Valley since she arrived here in January 2017.
“My husband is a retired Marine and we have moved around a lot over the years,” Johnson says. “Japan, Washington, California, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania. We have four children, and teaching music in my home has provided some stability and continuity for us.”
Settled in West Virginia for the past two years, Johnson offers Sound Beginnings classes to toddlers and preschoolers and Let’s Play Music classes to 4- through 6-year-olds. Sound Beginnings and Let’s Play Music are taught in two 15-week semesters. At the end of the spring semester, a recital is held for students’ family and friends.
“I have taught private piano lessons for about 15 years, along with creating and holding summer music camps for preschool and elementary aged children. I’ve taught Sound Beginnings for four years and just started my third year teaching Let’s Play Music.”
Kristi Thompson, a stay-at-home mom and resident of Hurricane, has seen firsthand the benefits that Johnson’s classes have brought to her own children.
“My children look forward to their music classes every week,” Thompson said. “Jovie is 3 years old and is in her second year of Sound Beginnings. Kora is 5 years old and in her second year of the Let’s Play Music program. Both classes teach music concepts through songs, activities, and games. My kids always have so much fun during class and I have been impressed with how much they have learned. I also like that it’s a fun activity that I can do with my kids.”
In Sound Beginnings, parents attend every class with their child and play an integral part.
“Having parents involved in both Sound Beginnings and in Let’s Play Music provides a unique bonding experience over music, and it’s really a fun way to spend time together,” Johnson attests. “Additionally, many parents learn about playing the piano or about music theory as they attend Let’s Play Music and work with their kids at home, so it’s a great bonus to learning music if parents haven’t had that training before.”
Let’s Play Music, geared toward preschoolers to first graders, is a three-year theory class that prepares children for voice training and for playing any type of musical instrument. It revolves around learning notes and rhythms as children begin to play the keyboard in a playful group setting.
“Sound Beginnings introduces some of the concepts that will be expanded upon in Let’s Play Music,” Thompson explains. “Having a child in each class, I can see how the classes flow together well. The structure of the classes are similar, so I would think that would also be helpful in preparing them for Let’s Play Music.”
At the same time, it is not a prerequisite that a child attend Sound Beginnings to be eligible for Let’s Play Music.
“Even if you’re not necessarily planning to do music lessons in the future, it’s just a great activity for kids. It’s educational, it gets them up and moving, and it’s fun! They get to meet and interact with other kids their age, so it’s also an opportunity to make some new friends,” Thompson says.
For Heather Ann Johnson, too, the benefits extend beyond the class itself.
“Many children are interested in music at a young age, and both Sound Beginnings and Let’s Play Music help these young kids learn more difficult concepts in a fun and engaging way. Many of the concepts that they learn through music carry over into other subjects, and the skills that come from musical training are helpful in other areas, too.”
Thompson cites how her 5-year-old daughter is learning the lifelong lesson of perseverance because of her music classes.
“It has helped to show her the importance of not giving up if she’s struggling and of always trying her best,” Thompson said.
These classes, which are taught in a group setting, differ from traditional, one-on-one music classes in another way: lots of energy. Step inside of Johnson’s house on any given Thursday, and the energy level will be evident. Children join with other children and parents to dance, perform puppet shows, manipulate a variety of instruments, and sing a host of songs.
This makes Heather Ann Johnson’s heart sing.
“My desire for my own kids to learn music inspires me, and I love seeing other children and families grow as they learn new concepts and try new things in music class.”
Prospective students and their parents may sample a class for free. For more information, check out www.letsplaymusicsite.com or @makingmusicianswv on Facebook.