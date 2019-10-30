Hands up, how many of you have ever heard of a place called Büsingen am Hochrhein? My guess is the answer to that question is not a lot of you. That’s not surprising, Büsingen, as it is known, is a small, European town, covering less than 3 square miles that has a population of fewer than 1,500 people.
It’s a German town, part of the state of Baden-Württemberg and it’s administered from the city of Freiburg, which is in the southwest of Germany. You’d be forgiven if you were thinking “So what?’ at this moment, but there is something very unusual about this little German town. The thing is, although it belongs to Germany and its politics are German, it’s not in Germany, it’s in neighboring Switzerland.
Countries’ borders have been very fluid in the European mainland for centuries, moving this way and that as wars were fought and treaties were made.
Four hundred years ago, Büsingen actually belonged to Austria, as Germany did not exist back then, and the town’s strange situation came about because of religion.
In the year 1693, the area’s feudal lord, Eberhard Im Thurn, was an Austrian Catholic. Unfortunately, he had cousins who were Swiss Protestants and who wanted the place for themselves. They came into Büsingen, arrested Eberhard and dragged him off to the nearby Swiss town of Schaffhausen. Here he was put on trial, found guilty of some obscure crime and sentenced to life in prison.
The Austrians didn’t like this, they protested, demanded his release and finally had to threaten to invade and sack Schaffhausen before, six years later, the Swiss finally let Eberhard go. Naturally he was more than a little annoyed about the way he’d been treated and the Austrians swore the town would never be part of Switzerland.
They meant what they said. In the 18th century Austria sold much of its territory in the region to the Republic of Zurich…everything except Büsingen, in fact, an act that modern historians say was done out of stubbornness and spite. The town remained a small part of Austria until Prussia won a decisive victory in the Prussian-Austrian War of 1866 and took over some of Austria’s possessions, including the town. Shortly afterwards German states combined to form one country and so Büsingen became a German town, but still inside Swiss territory.
Of course, being a town belonging to one nation while inside another can cause some problems, especially when your motherland is the major belligerent in two world wars, and the country you’re situated in is strictly neutral in both.
After the mayhem of the Great War the Swiss organized a referendum in which all the adult citizens of the town got to vote on which country they wanted to belong to. Held in 1919, the result was over ninety-six percent voted to leave Germany and become part of Switzerland. The vote was in vain. The German government lost a lot of territory as a result of the war and were not prepared to give up any more without getting something in return. The Swiss refused a swap and so Büsingen remained German.
World War two came and once again the young men of the town were drafted to serve in the German armed forces. When they returned home on leave they had to check all weapons at the Swiss border and cover up their uniforms with a coat before being allowed to proceed the 750 yards that separate the nearest point in the town from the border.
Even after the war there were still problems. The border controls stayed in place and if the town’s citizens needed to go into Germany to visit friends or relatives they had to pass through passport control. If they bought anything while they were there they had to fill out customs declarations when they came back. Luckily, in 1967 the two countries got together and agreed that Büsingen would become part of the Swiss customs area and so the border controls were abolished.
There are still anomalies of course. The Swiss cost of living is noticeably higher than that in Germany and so the residents of the town, many of whom work in Switzerland, tend to earn higher salaries than other Germans. On the other hand they also pay German income tax, which is higher than the Swiss so, although they earn more than their countrymen they tend to keep less of it than their Swiss co-workers.
There are advantages to living there too. Rented property tends to be much cheaper than in the rest of Germany while pensioners who live in the town get big German tax breaks that they wouldn’t get in Switzerland. The result is that the working population of the town tend to go for the money in Switzerland while Swiss pensioners opt to come the other way for the tax breaks in Büsingen.
Apart from the economy there are other quirks. There is a restaurant on the edge of town that has a line painted across its terrace. Tables are set out so that one person can eat in Switzerland while the other dines in Germany. The bill will, however, almost certainly be made out in Swiss Francs as that is the currency most used, although the Euro, which is Germany’s currency, is accepted.
Büsingen’s children go to a German primary school but may attend either a German or Swiss high school, depending on what their parents choose. The telephones and postal services are unusual too, if you call a number in the town from abroad you can choose to use either the Swiss or the German dialing code, both will get you there. It’s the same with the post code, you can use either to address your letters. Finally, the town has a soccer club but it doesn’t play in the German league, it plays in the Swiss.
Will Büsingen’s strange situation ever be straightened out? It’s unlikely because the people there seem happy with the situation. I can imagine that old Eberhard Im Thurn, wherever he is, has a smile on his face.