It is most times hard to continue a series where the same basic premise is used over and over, but director Tim Miller (“Deadpool,” “Love, Death & Robots”) pulls it off with “The Terminator: Dark Fate.”
Although the idea of traveling back to the past to change the future has been done to death, not just in the Terminator movies, but in a lot of others, the new look at the Hamilton/Schwarzenegger pairing is pretty fresh and downright entertaining.
Part of the reason for the fresh, entertaining look is the casting of the newest central characters.
Mackenzie Davis (“Halt and Catch Fire,” “Blade Runner 2049,” “The Martian”) stars as Grace, a new savior to stop the machines from destroying the human race by killing a future leader.
And Natalia Reyes (“2091,” “Birds of Passage,” “Pickpockets”) as Dani Ramos, the young woman who needs the protection.
Both do very well, one as a warrior who can beat back any attacking force, and the other as a confused being who tries to keep up with circumstances beyond her belief.
Also, as Rev 9, the latest in killer-hunter robotics, Gabriel Luna (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Wicked City,” “Matador”) seems almost as soulless as the original Schwarzenegger was in the first installment.
Speaking of Arnold (“Conan the Barbarian,” “Predator,” “Commando”) he returns here as T-800, the Family Man. You have to see the movie to see what I’m referring to. Even though he has lost some speed of movement over the last decade (haven’t we all?), he still looks like he is able to break automobiles in half, just for fun.
The other old-timer that returns once again is Linda Hamilton (“Beauty and the Beast,” “Chuck,” “Dante’s Peak”) as Sarah Connor, no longer the innocent waif of the original film, and an even more seasoned survivalist than in the later episodes, she looks like the world’s oldest Navy S.E.A.L.
Everyone says, “Wow, she looks old!”
It’s called FX make-up, folks. Although she is no spring chicken, she shows up in this movie looking like Tommy Lee Jones in “No Country for Old Men.”
I talk a lot about the characters (as I always do), because the plot and dialogue are very similar to the other Terminator movies.
There are lots of improved CGI graphics, a few humorous nods to the previous films, but it’s basically the same storyline as the other movies.
The challenge was to make it original and entertaining enough to hold people’s interest. I believe Miller did that. Just as one Sergio Leone or Peckinpah movie looks a lot like the others, you still get to see “…the further adventures of…” the main players and that is, more often than not, enough.
The alternative is, we have Sarah Connor as teaching yoga classes and the Terminator living deep in the woods and driving a diaper delivery van. That ain’t gonna happen.
“The Terminator: Dark Fate” is a nice action movie, that moves along at a nice clip, with lots of “Sok! Bam! Pow!” That’s what a Terminator movie is supposed to be.
Here’s a welcome spoiler alert: There are no post-credit goodies after 10 minutes of watching who the assistant to the gaffer’s friend’s mother is. You’re welcome.