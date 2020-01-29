The following is a synopsis of the Jan. 14 Putnam Rotary meeting. The club meets at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Area 34 in Hurricane.
The 10-year federal census is required this year, and the count impacts federal support for schools, fire departments, health clinics, roads and special grants for local communities.
Not least among its uses is determination of the number of Representatives for Congress.
West Virginia is losing population, and the number of Congressional districts for the state, following census counts, has dropped from six in 1960 to three today.
Greg Eiler and Jill Newman have been tagged to head the 2020 census in Putnam and Cabell counties. Nearly 1,500 workers are needed for the task, they told Putnam Rotarians this morning. “We need to get the word out,” said Newman. “The pay depends on the job and the area.”
Familiar faces and trusted voices in local communities are needed to reach hard-to-count groups.
“We need people like you to talk about this and tell people that this is important,” Eiler added. “We will be glad to speak with any church or civic club.
“Census numbers drive FEMA dollars,” he said. “There are homes which were totally destroyed [by the flood]. “When FEMA got to the population limit for that area, they had to leave.”
The 2020 census, for the first time, may be reported on the internet, and a short form will be mailed only to homes which fail to self-respond.
Information collected is restricted by federal law to statistical use only.
Eiler estimated that about 30 percent of the population was not counted in the 2010 census.
“The goal is to count everyone once, and only once,” said Newman. “Persons with two homes, students at school — count where they lived the greater part of the year.”
“Some people don’t want to give information out,” one Rotarian commented. “What if they come to the door with a shotgun?”
“That happened when I called on my wife on our first date,” someone else wisecracked.
“It’s a big job,” Eiler admitted to scattered laughter, “and we will never make 100 percent.
“But we will do the best we can.”