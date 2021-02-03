HURRICANE — “Just as Valentine’s is a day to celebrate couples, Galentine’s is a day to celebrate your girls,” says Emily Browning, marketing manager of The Commons Marketplace in Hurricane.
We are all familiar with St. Valentine’s Day, a holiday whose name was selected by Pope Gelasius way back in the 5th century.
Galentine’s Day, on the other hand, is a much more recent phenomenon, dating back only to 2010. A character on the popular television comedy “Parks and Recreation” celebrated the then-fictional Galentine’s Day on an episode of the show.
And the idea caught on, with Feb. 13 designated as the date of the new holiday.
Browning, in her capacity as marketing manager, finds herself promoting both holiday celebration and small business.
“My job is to find creative ways to bring more people into The Commons Marketplace,” she explains. “Every month I try to host some form of craft or artisan event. So with February here, I thought what would be a better way to incorporate the artisan vision and support local businesses than with Galentine’s Day Brunch & Craft?”
This event is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6, at 1 Valley Park Drive in Hurricane. The fun will kick off with a brunch catered by Valley Cakes & Café.
“The ladies at Valley Cakes & Café, located here in The Commons, are fabulous,” Browning raves. “Their brunch menu that day will include mini egg frittatas, parfaits, bacon, mini cinnamon rolls, and fried potatoes. Drinks will also be available.”
Following brunch, Browning herself will help participants make a Valentine’s-inspired gold hoop floral wreath.
“It is going to be such a fun event,” she says. “It is the first time The Commons Marketplace is hosting a Galentine’s event, and I am excited to see if it will become an annual thing.”
The cost of attending Galentine’s Day Brunch & Craft is $25 per ticket. Tickets can be purchased online on The Commons Marketplace at Valley Park’s Facebook page, under the Galentine’s event posts.
Browning encourages Putnam County ladies to attend the event not only to celebrate Galentine’s with their friends, but to benefit others as well.
“Ladies should consider attending this event because it helps our local businesses. Everything that The Commons hosts supports the more than 30 local businesses housed here.”
The West Virginia native adds, “Working at The Commons Marketplace has made me appreciate and support what West Virginia locals are capable of. I am so impressed by and grateful for every artisan that we have here in The Commons.”
Vanessa Ervin, executive director of the Putnam County CVB, is another West Virginia native whose job and passion revolve around supporting the local small business economy.
Like Browning, Ervin is also anticipating the upcoming holiday celebrations around the Valley.
“Putnam County has a lot going on over the next couple of weeks,” Ervin states. “And we have so many options in terms of dining out, ordering in, or shopping. We also have a variety of activities going on for people to enjoy and, of course, great hotels for a quick getaway.”
She adds, “We can offer all of these options, even while maintaining safe distances and COVID protocols.”
No doubt, the pandemic’s impact will be felt in the celebration of Valentine’s Day this year, but Ervin is confident that there will be something available for everyone’s comfort level.
“Many people may still be hesitant to dine in,” she admits, “but call-ahead and curbside pickup are great options. Most Putnam County restaurants have adapted to make sure that we still get our favorite dishes, even if we now enjoy them more often in the comfort of our homes.”
Ervin herself plans to support a local restaurant on Valentine’s Day weekend and to order some festive treats from one of the four local bakeries.
“One thing my family always likes to do is deliver sweets to some family and friends. This year it’s still a tradition that is safe, so we can continue that.”
Another way Ervin plans to celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend is by participating in the Crush Run Series.
“The Crush Run Series will be held on Feb. 13 at the new Meeks Mountain Trail, which is accessed through Hurricane City Park,” she explains.
The Crush Run event will feature a half marathon, a 5K, and a Kids’ Crush Run, which is a 1-miler.
“The races themselves will be slightly different due to COVID restrictions,” Ervin notes, “so that all runners are safe. Race participants will begin in waves, rather than all at once.”
Limited spaces are still available for the Crush Run, and runners can sign up at runsignup.com.
Out-of-towners (or locals) who have participated in the Crush Run may want to grab a hotel room here as well, according to Ervin.
“Holiday Inn Express and Sleep Inn are offering deals this Valentine’s,” Ervin says. “Book a night at one of these hotels in Putnam County and receive a gift box filled with local goodies and discounts from local restaurants. All guests need to say is that they’re staying for Putnam County Valentine’s Activities and they’ll receive their box.”
The Wingate by Wyndham off the Hurricane exit is also featuring a special rate for Crush Run Series participants planning to travel here for the event.
So whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s, Galentine’s, or both this month, Browning and Ervin think you should celebrate here in Putnam County.
For up-to-date information about Valentine’s Day events and special restaurant deals in the Valley, follow the Putnam County CVB Facebook page.