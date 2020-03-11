UNTINGTON — While emotional support dogs are for one person, therapy dogs are for everyone, said Robin Ash, therapy dog trainer and handler. Therapy dogs provide many benefits in many different places, including at Cabell Huntington Hospital, where 14 therapy dogs (a 15th was just approved) visit patients to lift their spirits and provide some much-needed emotional healing.
Donna May, Volunteer Services and Guest Relations manager at Cabell Huntington Hospital, said patients who visit with the therapy dogs show an almost immediate difference.
“Some people say this isn’t a place for dogs, but for those that do love them, it does so much,” May said. “It’s healing. It’s therapeutic. It soothes them. They pet them, and you can just see the relaxation come over them.”
Dogs must be a year old before they can pass the test to be certified as therapy dogs, and in order to visit the hospital, their “parents,” as May would say, must be fully boarded volunteers, which means they’ve completed the volunteer application and background check processes.
Dick and Robin Ash, parents of therapy dog Isabella, an almost-3-year-old Shetland Sheepdog, train therapy dogs. Robin Ash said certain characteristics can be looked for in potential therapy dogs, such as Isabella, who has been coming to the hospital for almost two years.
“It’s basic manners, along with being accustomed to a lot of noises,” Robin Ash said. “They should know how to leave something if someone offers them, because you’re in an environment where just about anything can happen. You want to be as prudent as you can. They need to be used to the hospital equipment with wheelchairs and walkers. If you know that your dog is going to be a therapy dog, if you want them to be a therapy dog, you start really early to exposing them to as much as you can of that type thing.”
The training process takes about four months if the dog has passed adolescence, and Dick Ash said it’s best to start prepping the dog for training as young as possible. The pair certify the animals they train through Alliance of Therapy Dogs, a nationwide nonprofit organization.
Therapy dogs from all walks of life volunteer at the hospital, May said. From old, young, purebred and mixed breeds, the hospital welcomes all certified dogs and their handlers.
“We have a dog that was in a lab that lived its early life in a cage and had not seen grass or anything, and she’s great,” May said. “She just loves kids, and she does a great visit. We have one that was a rescue from Ritter Park, and every now and then she’s a little timid and we’ve wondered if it came from her past life before she was rescued.”
Dick Ash said ultimately it is up to the dogs if they feel like visiting patients, and handlers must carefully look for signs of stress in their animals.
“Our handlers, I think, know the signs of stress to watch out for,” he said. “(Like) if the dog is giving off body language, licking a lot. The dog either isn’t into it today, or maybe we’ve been here for an hour and a half and that’s enough. You need to be your dog’s advocate and make sure they’re not being stressed.”
May said therapy dogs benefit more than just patients in the hospital, as they cheer up the staff and those in waiting rooms.
“What I love, and this is what I say about whether we’re doing pet therapy or guest relations, is you walk into the waiting room with the dog and you see everyone light up,” May said. “You may only visit with one person, but the whole waiting room or the whole area, just the mood lightens. You feel it. You really do. And it’s amazing.”
Therapy dogs visit each area of the hospital, May said, though some, including the burn, post-surgery and intensive care units, they visit only upon direction from the nursing staff. They also sometimes fulfill special requests.
“I was in a situation one time where a woman had a tracheotomy and was very depressed,” May said. “The nursing staff called, and they took great care in wrapping her wounds so that we could go in with the pet. We sat the dog down, and the tears just rolled as she pet (it) because she hadn’t been home in a long time. It was a very moving visit. So, we do take special precautions upon request, but we basically start in the pediatric unit and go.”
Robin and Dick Ash, along with bringing Isabella to the hospital, also share her with students at Marshall University. Mindy Backus, a professor in the College of Education and Professional Development, is working to create a therapy dog program at Marshall called MU PAWS — which stands for Providing Awareness, Wellness and Support. It is an initiative to provide students access to therapy dogs on campus.
A few years ago, Backus partnered with a student on an undergraduate creative research grant about therapy dogs on college campuses, and she said she was also inspired by therapy dogs she had seen on Marshall’s campus before, which gave her the idea for MU PAWS.
Backus said MU PAWS will hopefully help with reducing students’ stress, as well as with Marshall’s retention rates, especially because a reason students may drop out of college is due to homesickness and missing their pets.
“There’s a lot of research out there about students dropping out of school because they’re homesick. As a parent, you want to think it’s because of you, but when asked they’ll say, ‘I miss my pet,’” Backus said. “Because that’s their therapy; they’re non-judgmental. I think it creates a more homey environment when you have some pets around. That’s what therapy dogs are there to help them with.”
Many students on campus have emotional support animals that do not need certification or training, though owners need documentation from their doctors in order to have a pet on campus. Bonnie Bailey, member of MU PAWS, said the initiative will hopefully decrease the amount of emotional support animals on campus. Bailey, a Marshall Student Support Services employee, said sometimes students are too overwhelmed to take care of themselves properly, much less care for their animals, when their mental health is affected by the stress of college.
“I think the hope is that with the therapy dog program, that there’ll be a lesser need of emotional support animals,” Bailey said. “I think that would be a goal — to reduce the amount of animals living on campus by providing alternative options for students with the therapy dogs.”
Backus said while MU PAWS is still in the promotional and informational campaign phase, it will be voted to be approved by Marshall’s Faculty Senate in April, when she and other members present their research and findings. Once approved, her eventual goal is to have a therapy dog at each building on campus, as well as dogs available for professors to request in their classrooms. Marshall’s Drinko Library invited therapy dogs to a stress relief event last semester, and Backus said these events can continue and increase if MU PAWS is officially approved. Even having a dog in her office as an adviser, Backus said, would benefit her advisees and even other faculty members.
Aside from hospitals and college campuses, therapy dogs can be utilized in even the most solemn of places. The Slack and Wallace Funeral Home in South Point, Ohio, has a therapy dog, Lola, as part of its official staff. A therapy dog in training through Petiquette, located in Barboursville, Lola can comfort those in mourning and attend funeral services upon request.
According to the funeral home’s website, “We are here for the community and want to be able to provide some comfort any way we possibly can. We thought adding a therapy dog to the staff would help comfort people at the saddest, most difficult time in their life … sometimes all it takes is a kiss from a wet nose to help people share their feelings and begin the healing process.”
Robin Ash shared a story about a recent Marshall Green and White Day, when therapy dogs were on campus, involving a potential student who visited with Isabella.
“She said, ‘I’ve never been this happy,’” Robin Ash said. “She said it four times. I was so taken aback by that statement. … So I thought to myself when she walked off, maybe she’s one of those people that has had a horrible, horrible life, and she really meant, ‘I’ve never been this happy.’ And I thought if I could be a part of that and let (Isabella) be a part of that for just two minutes, what a great, great feeling. Knowing that we could do that, but also, how many other people could the dogs touch in that manner?”