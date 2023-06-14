Nestled in the mountains of West Virginia, Cass Scenic Railroad State Park offers excursions that transport you back in time and let you relive an era when steam-driven locomotives were an essential part of everyday life.
Nobel Prize-winning mathematician John Forbes Nash Jr. was born in Bluefield on June 1928.
Peter Badge | Submitted photo
Botanist Elizabeth Ann Bartholomew was born in Wheeling on June 14, 1912.
Vic Haines | WVU Publications
T.G. Nutter
Musician “Blind Alfred” Reed, center, was born on June 15, 1880.
West Virginia Humanities Council
Steve Shaluta | Submitted photo
Gen. Thomas M. Harris
Library of Congress
Newsman David Brinkley at the dedication of the Brinkley Bridge in Wayne, June 17, 1961.
CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org.
June 11, 1866: Architect Elmer Forrest Jacobs was born in Preston County. His work can be seen particularly in downtown Morgantown, in residential South Park, and on the West Virginia University campus. Most of his Morgantown buildings are now listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
