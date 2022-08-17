The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall is joining in on the sweeping trend of providing a way for student-athletes to cash in on their name, image and likeness, while providing its own twist on the initiative.

During last week’s MU Board of Governors meeting, Director of Athletics Christian Spears announced that the department is moving forward with the “Thunder Trust,” which allows corporate partners and local community service organizations to partner with student-athletes where both parties stand to benefit.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

