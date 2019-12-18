HURRICANE — It’s not too late to stuff stockings with tickets to Hurricane High School show choir’s much-anticipated annual dinner theater.
And those tickets are hot, as the Red Hot Show Choir is the reigning state champion for five years running, while the all-female Heat Wave are three-time winners in their division.
“More than 1,600 people from the Hurricane community attend the dinner theater each year, and Red Hot and Heat Wave thank them for their support,” Tina Leadman Rymer, president of the Hurricane High School Show Choir Boosters, said in a news release.
The Hurricane Show Choir program consists of two show choirs, Red Hot (the mixed group) and Heat Wave (the all-female group). The choirs are directed by Joseph Kincaid and assistant directors, Kristy Roberts and Shane Robinson, as well as three choreographers.
Red Hot and Heat Wave will both participate in the dinner theater, which is scheduled for Jan. 3, 4 and 5 at the high school, located at 3350 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane. The dinner theater is a great opportunity for Red Hot and Heat Wave to warm up before their competition season begins, and it serves as a fundraiser for competition-related expenses.
The event will have local celebrity emcees, a great dinner and an opportunity for the community to enjoy top-notch live entertainment by show choir members. More than $2,000 will be given away in door prizes donated by local businesses, and each show will have a raffle of various items.
The dinner menu includes roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, homemade rolls, dessert and drinks. The meal will be served by Red Hot and Heat Wave students and parents.
Following dinner, guests will go into the gym where they will be treated to a sneak peak of the 2020 competition shows that the students have been preparing since August. Saturday evening is Senior Recognition Night, where senior students from both groups will be recognized.
Show times:
- Friday, Jan. 3: 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 4, 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Jan. 5: 1 p.m.
Tickets:
- By Jan. 2: $20 for adults; $15 for children ages 10 and under ($1 per ticket surcharge for credit card purchases)
- At the door: $22 for adults and $17 for children (Payment not received by Jan. 2 will be considered walk-in)
The event is held at Hurricane High School and doors open 45 minutes prior to dinner. Seating will be reserved with table assignments, so reservations are highly recommended and can be made by calling 304-542-4665.