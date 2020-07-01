HUNTINGTON — The Detroit Tigers released former Hurricane High School star Alex Wilson on Thursday.
Wilson was in camp as a non-roster invitee trying to revive his career as a side-armer before COVID-19 caused spring training to shut down.
Wilson, 33, enjoyed a successful stint with the Tigers from 2015-2018 when he threw 264 2/3 innings of relief and posted a 3.20 earned run average with 5.9 strikeouts and 2.1 walks per nine innings.
His 46.4 percent ground-ball rate was among the league leaders.
Wilson He opened the 2019 season with the Milwaukee Brewers but pitched a mere 11 1/3 innings before being released.
By releasing Wilson now, the Tigers give him extra time to catch on with another club before the season begins next month. With rosters expanded to 60 players. Wilson’s chances of earning a spot increased.
A 10th-round draft choice of the Chicago Cubs out of Texas A&M in 2008, Wilson made his major league debut with Boston in 2013. After two seasons with the Red Sox, he spent four with Detroit, then signed with Cleveland, where he pitched in the minor leagues, before he moved on to Milwaukee.
In 303 big league games, Wilson has gone 14-14 with a 3.44 ERA and five saves, averaging 6.1 strikeouts, 2.4 walks and 8.5 hits per nine innings.
Baseball-Reference.com estimated Wilson has made more than $4.3 million in his career.