The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

It’s been a long while since Spring Valley baseball was at the top of the heap in the Mountain State Athletic Conference, but the wait is over for Timberwolves fans.

Grant Stratton and Branson McCloud held top-seeded Hurricane to three hits and nearly recorded a shutout Thursday night as Spring Valley scratched out a 2-1 victory in the MSAC tournament championship game at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you