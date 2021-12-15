HURRICANE — What do you give those friends and family members who don’t need or want any more stuff?
What do you give those who want to support the local economy during the holiday season but aren’t sure how?
How do you give the gift of time to those you would love to spend more of it with?
These are the questions that Ashley Alford-Glance, president of the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, and Vanessa Ervin, executive director of the Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau, have been asking lately.
On a recent winter’s morning, Alford-Glance and Ervin sat on cozy couches in the communal space at Area 34 in Teays Valley. Their goal was to propose responses to those very questions.
“What we would like to encourage community members to consider this season,” Alford-Glance says, “is to give the gift of actual local experiences. Putnam County has so many hidden gems, and it is just a matter of people learning that they exist.”
Ervin agrees.
“There are so many people out there for whom time with their loved ones is all the gift they need,” she says. “They aren’t sure what Putnam County has to offer in terms of fun experiences. That is what Ashley and I are here for!”
One of the pair’s first suggestions is hitting up My Messy Desk, owned by Liz Giertz and located at 151 Dudding Ave. in Hurricane.
“If you love to craft but hate the mess that crafting entails, you should check out My Messy Desk,” Alford-Glance enthuses. “My Messy Desk is one of Putnam County’s unique treasures. You can spend an entire afternoon there with your family creating your own masterpiece.”
My Messy Desk offers crafting classes for all skill levels and a calendar of events is provided on the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MyMessyDeskHurricaneWV.
“You could give the gift of togetherness by booking a private crafting day with your family,” Alford-Glance offers, “or you could purchase a gift card for later use. The possibilities are truly endless.”
Ervin introduced another locally owned business to the conversation that offers various experiences to its customers.
“At Bear Wood Company, if you purchase one of their unique handcrafted products — which make really great gifts — you can also include a little voucher that offers a woodshop tour. Your loved one can find out exactly where and how their gift was made,” Ervin says.
Bear Wood, located at 2733 Main St. in Hurricane, also sells fairy doors, which children can paint and submit to the company or to Valley Park for installation on the Bear Wood Fairy Door trail.
“That is a gift that can continue to bring excitement to little ones long after they finish painting their fairy door, because they can visit the trail and see their door for years to come,” Ervin notes. “For more information about Bear Wood, people can of course check out their website, www.BearWoodCompany.com.”
Another local business that Ervin and Alford-Glance believe offers the gift of experience is The Putnam Market, located in Suite 4 at 3550 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane.
“The Putnam Market is one of Putnam County’s premier floral designers and so much more,” Alford-Glance claims. “If you want to learn from the best and enjoy time with family or friends, consider purchasing a gift card for a future wreath-making class.”
Prior to all of the major holidays, The Putnam Market offers wreath- making classes and centerpiece-design classes. For more information, check out https://www.facebook.com/theputnammarket.
If the “experience” you want to give to your family member or friend for Christmas is relaxation versus crafting, Alford-Glance and Ervin believe you need look no further than Teays Valley for top-of-the-line spa services.
“Right here in Putnam County, we have access to all types of massage therapy, Halotherapy Dry Salt Booth, Vibroacoustic Therapy, Infrared Sauna, Amethyst Room BioMat Treatment, salt exfoliation, full-body mud wraps, facials, Botox, manicure, pedicures and more,” Alford-Glance states. “You could plan a spa day at one of our local top-rated spas for you and your family or friends.”
She adds, “You can never go wrong with the gift of relaxation.”
One great way to relax in Putnam County while filling your belly is to attend one of Gritt’s Farm’s farm-to-table dinners.
“A farm-to-table dinner experience at Gritt’s Farm is on the top of the ‘must do’ list in Putnam County,” Ervin asserts. “Gritt’s features five to seven of these dinners each year, and each meal is a little bit different. The atmosphere and the way they host these meals is such a great experience, and you get to dine on the farm while enjoying others’ company and learning about the foods that you are eating.”
To purchase tickets to Gritt’s Farm’s next farm-to-table dinner, check out the events calendar at www.grittsfarm.com.
Alford-Glance argues that even dinner at one of the over 30 locally-owned restaurants in Putnam County can be an experience.
“For the foodie in your life, consider sending him or her on a foodie tour of Putnam County by gifting restaurant gift cards,” she offers. “You could encourage ‘your’ foodie to visit a couple different restaurants to sample the menu items that particular restaurant is most known for.”
For example, Fairways, located at 3706 Teays Valley Road, is known for its authentic Mediterranean dishes.
“Fairways features a lot of weekly specials and has a great outdoor tiki bar space that is a really fun atmosphere,” Ervin says. “Plus, you can take the music lovers in your life out for karaoke on Thursdays and live music on Fridays and sometimes Saturdays at Fairways.”
For the most up-to-date information on Fairways events and specials, visit Facebook.com/FairwaysWV.
The Pallet, located at 3999 Teays Valley Road in Scott Depot, also offers special weekly events such as trivia night, which it promotes on its Facebook page.
“The Pallet hosts trivia night weekly, they bring in food trucks every weekend, and they also have lots of live music and entertainment lined up,” Ervin notes.
She adds, “For the craft-brew fanatic, a gift card to the Pallet, along with maybe a card that has some details about upcoming events, would be perfect.”
For the ones in your life for whom “craft brew” means coffee rather than beer, Ervin and Alford-Glance recommend Drip’s Café on Main at 2759 Main St. in Hurricane.
“Gift the coffee lover in your life with a coffee-tasting flight at Drip’s,” Alford-Glance says, “and you’ll be sampling some of the best coffee in town. You can also buy ground coffee by the bag or a gift card as a great stocking stuffer.”
If you are asking yourself the same questions that Alford-Glance and Ervin have been, the answer could lie in giving the gift of local experiences to your friends and family this holiday season.