The famous “Serenity Prayer” begins: “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change.”
The original version of the prayer, penned by Reinhold Niebuhr during the Great Depression, also includes the lines: “Living one day at a time / Enjoying one moment at a time / Accepting hardship as a pathway to peace.”
Tom Lyvers, a life coach in Scott Depot, West Virginia, suggests that it is a prayer befitting our current time.
“In these times when it seems like there is so much that is out of our control, living by these Serenity Prayer principles can help one to maintain a sense of inner peace and to think and behave prudently and safely.”
Behave prudently while maintaining inner peace — good advice from a man who, like the rest of us, finds his personal and professional life turned upside down by the COVID-19 restrictions. His work with clients now is possible only through phone calls, FaceTime, and Zoom instead of the usual face-to-face interactions.
These are certainly not ideal conditions, but Lyvers has been accepting the things he cannot change for a long time. His Serenity Prayer-living commenced as a child.
“I encountered a lot of challenges in my family including alcohol and substance abuse and many of the issues that are often associated with that. Both my mother and father were married three times each. I was in seven school settings between Iowa and California by the time I was in the sixth grade. But I was fortunate to have mentors and counselors in my life who helped give me the skills and encouragement I needed.”
Lyvers adds, “I knew early on that I wanted to be a positive influence in the lives of others, too. I just wanted to help people.”
And he has. After receiving his master’s in behavioral science from the University of Houston, Lyvers has spent his 25-plus-year career helping others through various types of counseling and addictions recovery. He has been a life and career coach for many professionals, including astronauts, athletes and television news anchors. He’s employed his skills in the corporate sphere, in private practice, and on church staffs. And he’s done all this in locations across the country: California, Florida, Michigan, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia.
After living for the past 20 years in West Virginia, Lyvers said he thinks his Mountain State neighbors know a lot about the Serenity Prayer mindset themselves.
“I have seen the resilience of West Virginians following 9/11 and the national recession and recovery. Right now, we may be looking at another transition time and a new set of challenges. This may be a time when we not only leverage the skills and resources that have served us well in the past but also when we will have to think outside of the box and change the paradigm so as to make things better down the road.”
Although Lyvers may be keeping an eye to the future, his job as a life coach very much keeps him rooted in the present as well.
“Right now, staying safe and physically healthy is ‘Job One’ for individuals and families in our area,” he insists.
He also advises that people abide by the guidelines offered by national, state and local officials and address their emotional, relational and spiritual needs.
“We must all work together to minimize the impact of this virus,” Lyvers states. “We also must think holistically to keep our minds, bodies and souls in good shape.”
Kessach Lester is a trained biblical counselor who is all about keeping the soul in good shape. Lester offers free family, marriage, teen, and individual counseling from a biblical perspective at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, where she also is an addictions counselor for Hope for Addiction WV.
“I truly feel that there are many people in the world who are suffering and struggling,” she says. “I, too, have struggled during this coronavirus crisis and I can tell you that holding on to the hope and faith I have in God is the only way I am able to have peace in the midst of this chaos. I have a heart to point others to hope through the Word of God and personal relationship with Jesus Christ.”
Lately, Lester has been providing this hope to more folks than usual. The current pandemic has increased the number of people seeking psychological help, so Lester has increased her hours in order to be more available to clients.
“In the past several weeks, as we all try to navigate a ‘new normal,’ I’ve become aware of a number of issues that people are dealing with,” Lester states. “There has been an increase in stress levels, anxiety and fear, depression, and mood swings. People are also experiencing changes in sleeping and eating patterns, concerns over their finances, and feelings of social isolation.”
“The wonderful thing,” she adds, “is that the Bible guides us through how to handle the many challenges and struggles we face in life.”
In addition to biblical counseling, Lester offers practical ways that her community members may face today’s challenges.
Many “accept what they cannot change” …echoes of that same Serenity Prayer.
She counsels, “Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to the news. Look for ways to bless others. Write in a gratitude journal. Eat and sleep well and stay active. Try to keep up with regular routines as much as possible, making a daily schedule for you and your kids that allows for learning and fun activities as well as for down time.”
Lyvers chimes in: “Now is not the time to withdraw! While many folks are experiencing increased anxiety or despondency, it’s important to stay socially connected while remaining physically distant. Staying in touch with family and friends is critical.”
Lester agrees, saying, “Connect with family and friends through phone calls, text, Facetime, Zoom and social media. Reach out to your church family and attend online services. If you have never attended church, now is a great time to attend online services.”
Lyvers and Lester point to a number of resources available to help folks with a variety of concerns during this time, including churches, support groups such as Hope for Addiction WV, Celebrate Recovery, and websites such as www.ccef.org.
In the meantime, both professionals offer a little serenity to Putnam Herald readers.
Lester says: “This will end and when it does, we will have a greater appreciation for many things we took for granted. If you are overwhelmed and struggling during this time, please reach out to someone for help. You are not going through this alone; we are in this together. Please know that it is normal to be affected emotionally by this pandemic. But there is HOPE!”
Lyvers concurs, adding: “In these current times, we need all the support and skills available to make the most of our situation. There are times when we all could use a little help.”
For life/career coaching or individual, marriage, and family support services, Tom Lyvers can be contacted at (304) 757-1197 or https://rpcwv.org. For addiction and other counseling needs, Kessach Lester can be contacted on Facebook or via email at kessach@gmail.com.