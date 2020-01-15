GLENHAYES, W.Va. — The Poca Dots had a first half to forget, ultimately leading to a 73-33 blowout loss to the Tolsia Lady Rebels on Saturday night.
In total, the visiting Dots turned the ball over 19 times in the first half, eight of which came in the first four minutes of the first quarter, which allowed the Rebels to gain an 18-point advantage before Poca scored its first basket.
“It was important for us to be able to bounce back tonight after the loss Thursday to Tug Valley. We didn’t play well that night,” Tolsia coach Ric Morrone said. “We’re a young team in a lot of ways, but it was good to see them respond the way they did tonight.”
Tolsia kept the defensive pressure high in the second quarter and went seven minutes without allowing a basket — a drought that ended with Devin Ord’s floater in the final ten seconds of the half.
It was that pressure that led to numerous fast-break opportunities and pushed the game out of reach early, but the Dots weren’t leaving Glenhayes quietly.
Ord had four of Poca’s eight total points at halftime, but hit two quick threes in the opening minutes of the third quarter, coupled with another triple from teammate Bailey Young to put a small dent in the deficit. The turnovers went down dramatically for the remainder of the contest, only forfeiting possession five times after the intermission.
With such a large lead, Tolsia coach Ric Morrone went deep into his bench for much of the second half, resting his starters after pushing a 35-point halftime lead to its final margin of 40, leading 57-17 with around four minutes left in the third quarter.
“It’s great for us, we have several girls who compete hard in practice but don’t get to see time on the floor. We’ve only been able to play a couple JV (junior varisty) games this year, but nights like this keep the morale up and allow them to stay motivated.”
Twelve different players scored for Tolsia, but it was Poca’s Devin Ord who led all scorers with 18 points in defeat.
After winning two of its last three games, the Lady Rebels are back to an even .500 mark for the season. Morrone knows as well as any how big reaching that mark at this point in the season is, especially after suffering through multiple injuries to begin the year.
“We’ve played a challenging schedule, some good experience even though we’ve taken a few on the chin but it’s about what you do next. That’s been out mantra this year,” said Morrone.
“Our goals are still ahead of us. We want to get to the state tournament and that’s starts with getting out of our section, which starts with working hard everyday.”
POCA 6 2 13 12 — 33: Ord 18, Lawrence 4, Kawelkoski 4, Young 3, Cambell 3, Smith 1
TOLSIA 22 21 20 10 -73: Marcum 14, Boone 12, Block 11, Johnson 8, Pollinger 8, Kelly 5, Ball 4, Salmons 4, Maynard 2, Muncy 2, Litton 2, Wilson 2.