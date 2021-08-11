CHARLESTON — State officials conceded Friday that it’s likely too late to stop a major surge of delta variant COVID-19 cases in West Virginia, but not too late for unvaccinated individuals to get their shots.
“It’s too late to stop the delta variant from invading West Virginia, but it’s not too late for you as an individual to get vaccinated, your kids to get vaccinated,” Gov. Jim Justice said during the state COVID-19 briefing Friday.
“We can’t stop the delta variant from coming to West Virginia now. We maybe could have if more of us had gotten vaccinated,” Justice added.
Justice echoed statements made earlier in the briefing by Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University and state COVID-19 czar, who said a “much steeper inflection” of delta variant cases is underway, stating, “While it may be too late to stop delta from impacting West Virginia, it’s not too late to make that investment in your health and your family’s and community’s health.”
Marsh said the latest data shows that at least 91% of all new COVID-19 cases are from the more virulent delta variant, with active cases increasing by more than 1,000 in the past week, to 3,372.
The state has also seen a four-fold increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, to 210, he said.
“The variant is going to cause more explosive spread and more explosive illness than we’ve seen before,” Marsh said, adding that anyone who is not vaccinated is at “very high risk.”
“Ultimately, the only reliable protection against this variant is to be fully vaccinated,” he said.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, West Virginia remains 44th in the U.S. in percentage of total population fully vaccinated, at 39.11%.
Justice on Friday conceded that West Virginians can be stubborn, including when it comes to refusing to be vaccinated, and related state Interagency Task Force director Jim Hoyer’s frustration with those who are refusing shots, saying Hoyer at one point told him, “Let the (expletive) just go ahead and die.”
Despite evidence of a delta variant surge in the state, Justice said Friday he has no plans to impose additional restrictions, and plans to allow state public schools to open as scheduled, with mask policies on a county-by-county basis.
“Our kids desperately need to go back to school. Right at this point in time, in life, we do not see a need to address the possibility of our kids not going back to school,” Justice said.
However, he said there are contingency plans, and the state is prepared to pivot if the surge worsens.
Also Friday, Justice credited his vaccination incentive sweepstakes for a slight uptick in state vaccinations in the past week.
Regarding criticism that the sweepstakes, with $10 million-plus of prizes funded with unexpended federal CARES Act funds, had not significantly increased state vaccination rates, Justice said, “We had the money. We surely weren’t taking money out of somebody’s pot that really needed it.”