The nonprofit, Tornado-based Coal River Group has announced that the annual Tour De Coal river float trip will return to the waters this spring after a COVID-19-imposed cancellation last year.
The City of St. Albans has also announced plans to host its annual Yakfest entertainment and food festival during the same weekend as the Tour De Coal. Yakfest is scheduled for Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19, at Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans; the Tour De Coal will take place on June 19.
More than 1,500 paddlers are expected to attend the recently approved 2021 fundraising event for the Coal River Group, which oversees numerous river restoration and water trail improvement projects throughout the region.
Both events will adhere to social distancing guidelines for safety, said Coal River Group Bill Currey, noting that river recreation in paddleboats and kayaks naturally lends itself to social distancing, but caution and compliance will still be emphasized during the Coal River float as well as the Yakfest activities.
“The boats are least 10 feet long and paddles usually stretch 6 feet, so it’s really easy to place your boats and keep your people within those socially distanced parameters,” Currey said. “We have a 3-acre field at the park where boats are parked that we’ve used for the 16 years we’ve been doing this. This ability to spread boats out will make it safer for everyone. We are requiring masks for everybody on the ground.”
The Tour De Coal and Yakfest have attracted more than 10,000 visitors to the St. Albans and Tornado areas each year, Currey added.
“The event has become one of the largest annual kayak float events in the United States,” he said. “It’s not just a kayak float but a celebration of what the Coal River Group proudly proclaims now to be one of the cleanest rivers in the United States.
“The Tour De Coal is more of a happening, something people love to do. It’s like a cult following — people come from Florida, North Carolina, Virginia just to be here for the weekend. I’m amazed how devoted they are. When we had to cancel last year, that was awful,” Currey said.
Community members assemble early and en masse to contribute to the event’s execution and success, he said.
“The Tour De Coal is so large that it requires over 100 volunteers who all get a free special T-shirt and work long hours many weeks before the actual event,” Currey explained. “The logistics of getting so many people, along with kayaks and related gear, into the small, one-lane park road is something the volunteers have developed into a work of art. Staging the 1,000-plus kayaks in a manner that allows for a controlled and well-timed exit from the laydown area down a steep path to the river requires a great amount of coordination.”
Once at the Coal River entry point at Meadowood Park in Tornado on Saturday morning, Currey said, volunteers will guide and assist paddlers into the water. St. Albans Fire Department members, along with those from area volunteer fire departments, the Coast Guard, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, and other emergency personnel will assist along the shore and on watercraft on the Coal.
“Downstream, local riverfront homes have developed a way of celebrating the tourists by providing music, offering water and snacks, and a few even sell hot dogs and hamburgers,” Currey said.
This year’s 12-mile river float will end at the Gateway Shopping Center West Virginia Division of Natural Resources boat takeout in St. Albans. Members of the St. Albans High School baseball and football teams will be on hand to help paddlers and kayakers back onto land.
Reservations for the Tour De Coal will open on Thursday, March 18. Costing $30 each, they can be made at www.coalrivergroup.com.
The Coal River Group will allow kayak dropoffs, for a $5 fee, from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 18. Kayaks will be monitored overnight.
On June 19, shuttles to Meadowood Park will run from the Gateway Shopping Center and the Loop parking lot in downtown St. Albans. (Shuttles will not be provided back to Meadowood Park at the end of the float, however.)
“With the [West Virginia] Home Show going forward, we’re planning on going forward with our activities, too,” St. Albans Mayor Scott James said. “People need something to do, and it’s time to get back to some form of normal. We’re excited about the opportunity to have the Yakfest along with the Tour De Coal.
“We’re putting together a lineup of music starting at 4 p.m. Friday until 10 p.m., and it’ll continue from 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturday,” the mayor said.
James said anyone interested in becoming a vendor or sponsor of this year’s Yakfest can find out more and register at yakfestwv.com.
For more information regarding the 2021 Tour De Coal, visit the website above or the Coal River Group Facebook page or contact Bill Currey at 304-419-4417 or bike1currey@gmail.com.
For more details about the 2021 Yak Fest, visit the City of St. Albans or YakFestWV Facebook pages or the yakfestwv.com website. The YakFest WV Facebook page includes a link to vendor application forms or they are available by emailing YakFestWV@gmail.com.