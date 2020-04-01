BUFFALO, W.Va. — Toyota Motor Co. has extended its suspension of operations at all of its automobile and components plants in North America, Canada and Mexico, including its plant in Buffalo, West Virginia, according to a news release from the company.
The manufacturing facilities will remain closed through April 17, resuming production April 20, the company said.
“Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia’s facility will resume with evening shift April 19, 2020,” the release said. “Toyota’s service parts depots and vehicle logistics centers will continue to operate. We will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action in a timely manner.”
Toyota said the action was taken to protect the health and safety of its employees, key stakeholders and communities and as a response to the significant decline in vehicle demand due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Toyota said it will continue to offer full pay during this shutdown period for all production/skilled team members and variable workforce.