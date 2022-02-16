CHARLESTON — Toyota Motor Co. announced a $73 million investment in West Virginia on Friday, one that dovetails in spirit with the $240 million it allocated for its Putnam County plant in November.
Both are geared toward meeting the goal of an electrified option across the auto manufacturer’s entire lineup by 2025. Friday’s announcement centered around hybrid transaxles, a vital component of electric vehicles. In related news, Toyota also will harness power from a newly opened wind farm in the eastern mountains, it announced earlier in the week.
The latest investment will increase hybrid transaxle production capacity to 600,000 units per year. Toyota will also assemble an estimated 120,000 rear motor stators per year, a key facet in electric motors. More than 2,000 people at the Toyota plant build approximately 1 million engines and transmissions annually, for many of Toyota’s North American-assembled vehicles. Friday’s announcement brings to $2 billion the company has invested in its West Virginia plant since it opened in 1998 with 300 employees.
“Toyota is moving quickly toward an electrified future, and West Virginia will play a critical role in that journey,” David Rosier, president of Toyota West Virginia, said in a news release. “Our team embraces this challenge, and it’s clear Toyota has faith in our ability and trusts us to take the company to new heights.”
The $313 million investment in recent months comes in tandem with a promise to purchase power from the just-opened Black Rock wind farm, which straddles the Mineral and Grant county lines. Black Rock officials say they will generate enough power to run 55,000 homes for a year. Twenty-three wind turbines generate electricity.
Clearway Energy of California owns the farm, and has contracted with Toyota and American Electric Power to supply power.
“We could run our day-to-day operations with what we’re purchasing (from the wind farm),” Rosier said in a Friday phone interview. “We also have a large solar farm on site. It’s another step in how we’re trying to reduce that carbon footprint and emphasize sustainable energy sources.”
As auto manufacturers and other businesses stress electricity as their chief means of energy, the question lingers of just where will the power come from. Wind and solar are definite aids, as the Toyota-Clearway partnership proves, but the renewable infrastructure nationally is not yet sufficient to power a country of electric cars. That means power will be needed from standard, fossil fuel-powered plants.
“It’s a significant challenge,” Rosier said. “Not all these problems have been solved yet. We’ll continue to look for and partner with other like-minded companies who are trying to build a sustainable energy environment.”
Rosier said the recent investments are not geared to increased employment, but capacity and production.
“We’re not going to increase head count,” he said.
The plant president said Friday’s news has him quite excited.
“We have an awesome team,” he said. “Hardworking. Dedicated. They’re great at solving problems. We’re ready to take on big challenges, and I think (Toyota) recognizes what a great team we have, and that’s why they continue to invest in our plant.”