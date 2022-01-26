BUFFALO — Toyota lives by the motto: “Let’s Go Places.”
Brian Casto, the West Virginia Teacher of The Year, uses that same idea to keep his students excited and entertained.
Casto teaches West Virginia History at Milton Middle School, not far from Toyota’s Unit Plant in Buffalo. To keep students engaged while they were learning virtually during the pandemic, he started a YouTube channel and Facebook page to highlight noted events and areas around the state.
“Where in West Virginia is Mr. Casto?” takes students along West Virginia’s country roads and on virtual field trips to interesting spots throughout the Mountain State.
“For my own sake and for their sake, I tried to up my game and make it as interactive as possible,” Casto said in a news release from Toyota.
So far, he’s taken his students to the legendary Blenko Glass Company in Milton, the Criel Mound (a burial mound for indigenous people that dates to 250 BC) and a local amusement park. The videos have reached well beyond his classroom and school, with some racking up thousands of views.
Casto, who already has footage for 10 more videos, plans to take his students (and anyone else) to other sites, including The New River Gorge Bridge and The State Capitol in Charleston. Weaving state history with well-known locations and landmarks and helping to draw modern-day parallels with what happened in the past is part of the educational process, he said, and gives his students a better understanding of where they came from.
“I want this to be fun, but I also want them to learn the history of our state,” Casto said.
Casto is now a lasting chapter of that history after being named Teacher of the Year. As part of his recognition, Toyota Manufacturing West Virginia is providing a vehicle as he represents the West Virginia Department of Education.
Casto was presented with a 2022 Sienna minivan. The vehicle’s hybrid transaxle was built at the Buffalo plant.
Casto said he plans to use this opportunity to not only tell his story, but also to promote the entire state and its varied and diverse history.
“I feel like as a West Virginia teacher, I’m inherently an ambassador for the state,” he said.
Casto noted his role may take him across West Virginia’s hills and hollows, but his main focus will always be on the classroom and the students he works with every day.
“I want them to feel like I’m excited that they are there. That’s the main thing,” he said.
The state department of education’s partnership with TMMWV is part of Toyota’s commitment to education in the Mountain State. In addition to providing a car for the teacher of the year, TMMWV recently gave $200,000 to help with e-learning initiatives in Putnam County and also donated two truckloads of laptops, desktops and other hardware for area schools. The Toyota Foundation also committed $189,000 to an afterschool STEM camp.