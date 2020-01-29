CHARLESTON — The Education Alliance has appointed four new members to its Board of Directors, and among them is Srini Matam, president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia, Inc.
The Education Alliance is a non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening business and community support for public schools and advancing policies and practices that improve student achievement in West Virginia, according to a news release from the alliance.
The Education Alliance is governed by a Board of Directors whose members represent a diverse range of small businesses, corporations, education, and local communities from across West Virginia. The new members will serve three year terms effective Jan. 1, 2020.
Joining Matam as new board members are:
- Dana Burns, vice president of Engineering, Potesta & Associates, Inc.
- Sherrone Hornbuckle, general counsel, Cabell County Schools
- Jennifer Schwertfeger, 2020 West Virginia Teacher of the Year, Cameron High School (ExOfficio)
“I’m delighted to welcome an outstanding mix of experts to help guide the work of The Education Alliance. Representing a diverse range of industries and regions of the state, they each bring valuable experiences to help inform the discussion about how to best support West Virginia’s education system,” Amelia Courts, President/CEO of the organization, said in the news release. “The Education Alliance has played an important role in West Virginia’s education system for more than 35 years and the insight of these new board members will be key to continuing this important work.”
For more information on The Education Alliance or a complete list of Board of Directors, visit http://educationalliance.org/.