BUFFALO — As virtual learning continues across West Virginia, many students are still in need of internet access and equipment to complete schoolwork.
To help meet the need, Putnam County Schools will receive $200,000 from the Toyota USA Foundation for devices providing wifi internet access to enable hundreds of families in Putnam County with distance learning capabilities, according to a news release from the school district.
“This is an exciting announcement for schools, teachers, students and families across our community,” John Hudson, Putnam County Schools superintendent, said in the release. “COVID-19 has strained school budgets tremendously as districts plan for in-person and remote learning for more than 9,000 students. While Putnam County Schools provided families with this need at the beginning of the school year, this grant provides the funding to offset this cost nearly 100%. The silver lining is seeing the community support for our schools and we greatly appreciate Toyota’s continued support of education in our community.”
This grant is part of 31 grants totaling $3.4 million recently awarded by Toyota to communities across the country help bridge the digital divide.
“The youth of our state and community are our future leaders, innovators and workforce, and they deserve equal access to education,” Srini Matam, Toyota West Virginia president, said in the release. “We are thrilled to present this grant to help our community’s students and families continue learning at the highest level despite our current challenges.”
Toyota also is connecting students and educators to free e-learning resources through a new education hub. The hub offers virtual plant tours and fields trips, STEM-based lessons, and a look at how Toyota is using STEM to step into the future and build a mobile society. The community can virtually visit any plant, including West Virginia, at TourToyota.com, and step into the future to discover how Toyota is building a mobile society.