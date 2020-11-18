BUFFALO, W.Va. — In this high-tech world, what will be the next big innovation? And, who will unveil the next invention that makes life easier? It could be someone right here in the Tri-State. That’s why Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia is committed to supporting programs empowering students and adults to explore STEM/STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics).
In celebration of National STEM/STEAM Day Nov. 8, TMMWV announced more than $300,000 in new grants to support local programs.
“We believe STEM and STEAM education is the way to the future,” Srini Matam, president, TMMWV, said in a news release. “Investing in our next generation is critical not just to ensuring a robust workforce pipeline, it also ensures those skilled workers will be innovative in how they solve problems and think critically. These programs encourage all students, but especially minorities and women who are less represented in STEM fields.”
TMMWV’s investment in West Virginia is part of Toyota Motor North America’s broader support in plant communities across the country. Recently, the Toyota USA Foundation funded $3.4 million to help bridge the digital divide in 13 states, including West Virginia, benefitting more than 350,000 students.
In West Virginia, Toyota is supporting the following organizations’ STEM/STEAM-related programs:
- American Heart Association: STEM Goes Red
- BridgeValley Community and Technical College: K-12 STEM Outreach
- Center for Excellence in Education: Teacher Enrichment Program
- Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences: Discover Engineering Program
- The Education Alliance: Talent Pipeline for West Virginia Ready Graduates
- National Inventors’ Hall of Fame: Camp Invention
- West Virginia Manufacturers Association: Explore the New Manufacturing Program
- West Virginia University Foundation: COVERAGE Program
“TMMWV’s support of the COVERAGE program helps under-resourced students better reach their potential in academics and in life. It works to connect them with fields they might not be able to explore otherwise and sets them up for greater success as they prepare to enter the workforce,” WVU Institute of Technology Campus President Carolyn Long said in the release.
“The company is also a generous and engaged sponsor of our STEM Summer Academy and has been for many years. In that program alone, their support allows 30 girls each year to attend a free summer camp experience where they can really dig into STEM and see how it plays a role in their lives. I think these partnerships with Toyota very much highlight the company’s commitment to the students of West Virginia.”
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts STEM-related jobs will grow at more than twice the rate of all other occupations over the next decade. Yet, there is an expected gap in qualified workers.
And, fewer African-Americans, Hispanics, and women are represented in STEM fields than in the general workforce.
In addition to funding STEM/STEAM education programs for students of all ages, Toyota created FAME, or Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education, to help fill the gap in skilled workers. FAME brings together local manufacturers, educators and future workers to create a skilled worker pipeline and pathway to advanced manufacturing technician jobs. Since 2010, the Toyota FAME program has significantly grown to include nearly 400 partner companies in 13 states, including in West Virginia.
The Manufacturing Institute, the workforce and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, and Toyota Motor North America announced a partnership to transition operation and stewardship of the FAME program in 2019.
Toyota also is connecting students and educators to e-learning resources through a new education hub. The hub offers virtual plant tours and fields trips, STEM-based lessons, and a look at how Toyota is using STEM to step into the future and build a mobile society. Learn more at TourToyota.com.