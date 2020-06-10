BUFFALO, W.Va. — After more than two years of preparation, Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia produced Toyota’s first hybrid transaxle in North America last week.
“Our team has been planning for this new production line for several years, from construction to pilot projects to hiring new employees and countless hours of training,” said Srini Matam, TMMWV president, in a news release. “Our team members’ dedication to the work they do every day is what makes our products world-class, and we are grateful for the continued support of our parent company, Toyota Motor Corporation.”
An initial $113 million investment was announced in late 2017 for TMMWV to yearly produce 120,000 hybrid transaxles, which replaces the conventional transmission in hybrid vehicles. The transaxles, built for the Toyota Sienna and Highlander hybrid vehicles, change their power input with either electric power or internal combustion engine depending on driving conditions to achieve the best fuel economy.
During the construction, which included a 72,000-square-foot building expansion and new equipment installation, TMC doubled the production capacity in early 2019 to 240,000 yearly and nearly doubled the project investment to $226 million.
“We are proud to add such a significant investment to Toyota West Virginia,” Matam said in the release. “Expanding West Virginia’s production capabilities to hybrid technology solidifies our facility’s role in producing next generation engines and transmissions that will drive the future of Toyota’s advanced mobility technology.”