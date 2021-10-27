HURRICANE — Back by popular demand, master organist Rodney L. Barbour will return for a traditional holiday concert on the Harrah Symphonic Organ at Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church on Sunday, Nov. 28.
A native of Huntington and a graduate of Marshall University, Barbour earned a master of music degree at the University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music.
His concerts combine classic, traditional and popular selections in symphonic style with the world-class Harrah instrument. There is often audience participation in Christmas numbers when Barbour may be temporarily replaced at the keyboards by Santa Claus himself as a surprise guest.
Barbour always includes a surprise or two, and he mixes an informed and humorous narrative into the program.
At Crestview Presbyterian Church in West Chester, Ohio, as director of worship and arts, he conducts a 45-voice chancel choir, a hand bell choir and worship and brass bands.
When not directing and conducting, he divides his playing time among a pipe organ, a digital organ, a grand piano, a keyboard, a Hammond B-3, and sometimes, for a bit of variety, a personal accordion.
Barbour has published in several music periodicals and organ music collections. He has also conducted workshops in 42 states and all Canadian provinces. He has performed at least ten times on the Harrah Symphonic in Hurricane.
The Harrah Symphonic, at its dedication in 2003, was the largest six manual draw knob console in the world. The instrument has 2,600 actual pipes and 20,000 digital notes. supported by 148 speaker systems with 10,400 watts of power.
Other concerts on the Harrah Symphonic for the 2021-22 season include “Silent Movie Night” on Feb. 18, 2022, and a return by Rodney Barbour on May 15 in a program of hymns and spiritual songs.
The Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church is located at 2848 Putnam Avenue in Hurricane. Directions may be found on the church web site at “https://www.forrestburdette.com”. For more information call the church office at 304-562-5903.
