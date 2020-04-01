In 2019, the state of West Virginia reported 28 motorcycle fatalities.
Of those fatalities, 17 were positive for drugs and alcohol and 12 did not have a motorcycle endorsement on their license, meaning legally, they should not have been driving a motorcycle.
In fact, according to data from West Virginia’s Motorcycle Safety Program, 90% of riders in accidents have no formal training.
“About half of the motorcyclists (in West Virginia) involved in accidents, they don’t have a (motorcycle) endorsement and never had one,” said Megan Jarrell, a motorcycle safety training coordinator with the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program.
“I think that a lot of people don’t take the motorcycles seriously. They get on it, and they take off and never think about getting their endorsement.”
It is because of these numbers, as well as this mentality, that Jarrell and others connected with West Virginia’s Motorcycle Safety Program are stressing the importance of motorcycle safety courses offered through the Motorcycle Safety Foundation.
MSF is a national nonprofit organization that promotes the safety of motorcyclists with programs in rider training, operator licensing and public information.
Jarrell said the two-day basic class teaches riders everything they need to know about safely operating a motorcycle — from the proper equipment to wear to how to safely stop, swerve, ride in a group and more.
In addition to some riders not seeing the importance of the motorcycle license endorsement, others don’t know they even need one. Jarrell said some riders believe all they need to ride a motorcycle is a regular driver’s license, which is why education on the topic is key.
Aimee Cantrell, a public information specialist with the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program, said some of the confusion regarding the motorcycle license endorsement is because of initiative in the early 1990s when motorcyclists were notified about an option to have their endorsement grandfathered if they paid a small fee.
However, Cantrell said there is an easy way to clear up that confusion.
“Look at your driver’s license,” she said.
Getting a motorcycle endorsement: What it takes
When it comes to obtaining a motorcycle license endorsement, there are a few routes West Virginians can take.
The first is to go to the Division of Motor Vehicles, apply for a 90-day permit, wait seven days and then take a riding and written test at the DMV. The second, which Jarrell and other instructors recommend for riders regardless of skill level, is not skipping straight to taking the DMV test, but instead taking a two-day training and safety course.
“If you think you are a good enough rider you can take your learner’s permit at the DMV and hold that for seven days and take the test out back of the DMV, but a lot of people prefer to go to training,” Jarrell said. “We would prefer them to go to training.”
Jarrell said the total cost of this course is $230; however, riders are only required to pay $100. The remaining $130 is covered by the state and paid for using funds collected from motorcycle registration titles.
At the end of the class, riders must take a 25-question written test and a five-skill riding test in order to receive credit for the course.
Graduates of the course are then exempt from taking the riding skills test at the DMV when applying for their motorcycle license endorsement.
According to data from the program from 2011 to 2017, about 1,000 riders in West Virginia decide to take the MSF Basic Rider Course each year. Of those riders, at least 95% pass the course each year, as opposed to those who skip the course who have a pass rate that hovers around 80%.
Jarrell said another benefit in taking the course, besides the added knowledge and training for riders, is lower insurance rates.
She said another problem they face is riders apply for permit after permit without actually trying to earn their endorsement.
In 2011, over 7,000 permits were issued, while only about 2,600 people received their motorcycle license endorsement, according to state data. In 2017, that number of permits issued dropped to just over 5,000; however, the state only issued about 1,700 endorsements.
“What they were doing is instead of taking the class or test, they were coming back year after year getting more learner’s permits and just riding on that 90-day learner’s permit; but we want them to get an endorsement,” Jarrell said.
Importance of training
Dan Williams, a program manager with the Motorcycle Safety Foundation, said the state has partnered with MSF for the past 15 years or so to offer these training and safety classes for riders.
“We cover everything from basic operations to crash avoidance — teaching people how to brake properly, swerve, keep their head and eyes up looking for the path of travel and escape routes,” he said. “We try to impress on the people that motorcycling is a whole lot different than driving in a car.”
He added that every aspect, from the gear, to knowing how to properly use the motorcycle, to mental well-being of a person when they hop on a bike all play a factor in keeping a rider safe.
“Motorcyclists only have the gear they’re wearing to protect them in a crash,” he said. “They also can’t afford to be distracted … In a car, when you go off the road it’s not a big deal — you can drive back up on the road — but in a motorcycle, that’s not going to happen. You’re probably going to crash.”
Williams said the Basic Rider Course takes place over two days and consists of 15 hours: five hours in the classroom and 10 hours on the range, on a bike.
For the basic course, riders train on a bike provided by MSF.
In the classroom, Williams said they teach riders the “SEE” strategy, which stands for search, evaluate and execute.
“We teach then to always keep your head and eyes up looking for any trouble — where you want to go. We also go over gear again, quite extensively,” he said. “Other strategies in the classroom we teach are braking, swerving (and) location of controls.”
Williams said they also go over the dangers of consuming drugs and alcohol while riding.
“The best alcohol to drink when you are riding is none,” he said.
He added that day one is all about the basics. He said they discuss and then practice what it’s like to get up to speed as well as shifting and steering the bike.
“We don’t just put someone on a motorcycle and say, ‘Here, just go for it.’ We train them on every aspect,” Williams said.
Of those who participate in the class, Williams said at least 25% have never been on a motorcycle, 50% have ridden at one point or another but maybe not for some time, and the remaining 25% are folks who have always had a motorcycle but are just now trying to get their endorsement, either due to tickets or by court order.
Williams said a number of the participants also decide to take the class after being involved in a wreck.
“I’ve heard several stories from people who have come through the class who have wrecked previously in blue jeans and a T-shirt, which will last about 200ths of a second when you hit the asphalt,” he said. “There’s no problem riding without the proper gear until you go down, and then it makes all the difference in the world — just like seat belts.”
Educating the public
As part of her job, Jarrell said she attends safety events as well as car and bike shows and rallies in order to get the word out about the requirements for a motorcycle license endorsement as well as the benefits of their training course.
“You just never know what’s going to happen, so any training is better than no training,” she said.
While the benefits of taking the course may seem like a no-brainer, Jarrell said it feels like a constant battle trying to inform the public about the requirements of legally riding a motorcycle in West Virginia.
“I think they look at it as a bicycle and say, ‘I can ride this,’ and they get on it and they take off, or they rode dirt bikes as a child and they think, ‘Well, you know, I can ride this motorcycle on the road,’ and unfortunately every year I have a lot of motorcycle fatalities that they do not have an endorsement,” she said. “Also, some may not know (they need the endorsement) and that’s why our message is, ‘Get your endorsement and take the class.’”
Jarrell said they try and really hit this message home during the month of May, which is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. She added that this time of year is also when the weather is generally nicer, meaning more people will be out on their motorcycles.
Jarrell said they also work on making other motorists aware that more motorcyclists will be out during this time and, as always, they should share the road and practice safe driving strategies.