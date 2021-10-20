“My husband and I are two people who have never really had a home — just houses along the way,” admits Emilee Stevens. “But here in Hurricane, it’s different. We’ve found the ideal place to raise a family and to watch my husband’s big dreams become reality.”
Emilee Stevens and her husband Matt found their way to Putnam County in early 2020 by way of an interesting set of circumstances.
Matt, an Illinois native who was raised in North Carolina, and Emilee, a California native, were contemplating a move to West Virginia so that Matt could assume a role in the WV Air National Guard. For the past 16 years, Matt had served on active duty as a Survival Evasion Resistance and Escape (SERE) Specialist in the US Air Force. He and Emilee were ready to put down roots and start a family.
“We were living in Las Vegas in late 2019,” he recalls. “We had already lived in five different states, and we wanted more control of our lives.”
His wife Emilee chimes in, “When we decided to move to West Virginia, we believed that our decision was an investment in our future. If we loved it, cool. But if we hated it, it was only four years before Matt could retire and we could go anywhere we wanted.”
But what the Stevens found in West Virginia was the home they had been yearning for.
Admittedly, finding a house proved not so easy at first.
“We started looking online for houses in the Charleston area,” Matt recounts. “After months of searching, a couple airline flights and three nights of hotel visits later, we thought we had finally found a house in Sissonville. But things in the military — like separating from active duty — take time and a lot of paperwork. Before we knew it, the Sissonville house had slipped away from us.”
By the time Matt’s paperwork came through, the Stevens had only 35 days to locate a house. Thankfully, they had discovered a little town named Hurricane online.
“Early on in our search, I had Googled ‘Things to do in Hurricane, WV,’” Emilee recollects. “An article popped up mentioning a 2-5-5-2-6 plan for an intricate trail system for hiking, biking, and running. It was interesting to us that the plan’s initial vision was the town’s zip code.”
Emilee is referring, of course, to Hurricane’s Meeks Mountain Trails, whose original goal was to complete five miles of trails in two years and in five years, to have all twenty-six miles completed.
The Stevens were and are avid fitness enthusiasts and competitive athletes; the thought of helping to complete those trails captured their imaginations all the way out in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Before they knew it, the Stevens had put in an offer on a house in Hurricane sight unseen. Within 12 hours of putting their Las Vegas home on the market, it had sold.
The Stevens headed to West Virginia to what turned out to be the home they had always wanted.
“Meeks Mountain Trails at City Park was of course one of our first stops when we arrived in Hurricane,” Matt remembers.
It didn’t take long before Matt and Emilee were taken notice of and welcomed by community members.
“Matt and Emilee are such wonderful assets to our community,” says Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards. “They are full of energy and are just on fire to make Hurricane a better place to live and play. I have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know them and to work alongside them at the Meeks Mountain Trails.”
Not long after their arrival, the Stevens found themselves spending much of their spare time at the trails. When Matt wasn’t at work training aircrew members in water survival, emergency parachuting, and combat survival, he was volunteering his time to clear more trails. When Emilee wasn’t working as a senior account manager at IAA, she was helping Matt develop his new nonprofit, Hurricane Trail Racing.
“At our very first visit of Meeks Mountain Trails, Matt looked at me and said he wanted MMT to host a race,” Emilee recalls. “Six months later, he had created Hurricane Trail Racing and hosted the first race to be held there.”
She adds, “My husband is the most giving person I have ever met. He thinks so much larger than himself, and he dreams bigger than for just our family.”
Mayor Edwards is equally impressed.
“Matt turned a for-profit business, which is what Hurricane Trail Racing initially was, into a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, because he wanted to give back to the community.”
Hurricane Trail Racing hosts mountain bike racing, trail running, ruck races, and adventure races.
“To date, we have had six successful events,” Matt enthuses. “At our most recent race, we were awarded a $10,000 grant from a program called Two For The Trails. TFTF is a grant program started by non-alcoholic beer company Athletic Brewing Co. Those funds will be used to assist in the vision I once had for a venue in the bowl at MMT.”
If possible, the awarding of the grant has only ignited Matt and Emilee’s passion for MMT even more.
“I cannot wait to see what the future of MMT holds,” Matt says. “When we moved here, less than five miles of the trails had been developed and today nineteen miles are under our belts. Twelve states have been represented in our races so far. MMT have brought awesomeness to Hurricane and the surrounding area!”
Mayor Edwards agrees. “MMT is a wonderful asset to our community. Matt is right; MMT does bring awesomeness to Hurricane. It brought Matt and Emilee, didn’t it?!”
Emilee has been overwhelmed at times with the warm welcome her new community members, like Mayor Edwards, have given them.
“I want to say thank you to every person who has welcomed us — the tattooed, motorcycle-riding heathens who live down the street,” she says. “These amazing people have made our lives so much richer.”
The Stevens certainly are not finished investing in the people living in their adopted town.
“Since living in Putnam County, we have spent a lot of time developing and marketing our new business: ShotFire Fitness,” Matt states.
ShotFire Fitness was formerly CrossFit gym Mountain State Force Fitness.
“The name ShotFire derives from the state’s deep coal mining roots,” Matt explains. “A Shot Firer is the individual who prepares, positions, and detonates explosives to demolish buildings and structures or dislodge rocks and soil. Explosive power and energy is what you will find any time you step foot through the door at ShotFire Fitness. Our motto is ‘Ignite Your Fitness.’”
ShotFire will host its grand re-opening on Nov. 13.
“We want to be the premier location for group and functional fitness and events,” Matt says. “We want to host an event at the gym every three months to give our clients a goal to work towards and to compete against other gyms in the region. Eventually, I would love to have an indoor rock-climbing facility that allows year-round fun for the whole family.”
Despite the fact that the Stevens maintain numerous goals for their nonprofit, their new gym, and their full-time jobs, they haven’t yet lost sight of the big picture.
“What we didn’t know when we moved here was that our jobs weren’t the way for us to invest in our own future,” Emilee says. “The actual investment in our future has nothing to do with jobs or money at all. When we invest in this place, these people, and this community, we are investing in our future.
“This place is home for us.”