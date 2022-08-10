The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON – The Marshall University Center of Excellence for Recovery, through an agreement with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Social Services, has established the Traumatic-Sensitive Workplace program, according to a news release. The agreement will provide $1.3 million in funding to the center to work closely with child welfare workers throughout the state.

The two-year agreement will include the development and operationalization of assessments, trainings on trauma and trauma effects, self-care tools, technical support, peer support networks and critical incident teams. Marshall staff will partner with internal DHHR teams to support front-line workers who are working with the young people being served by our state’s child welfare system.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.