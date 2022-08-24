The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

money BLOX.jpg
Metro Creative

CHARLESTON — A special scholarship sweepstakes is planned to commemorate the 20th anniversary of West Virginia’s SMART529 College Savings Plan, according to State Treasurer Riley Moore.

West Virginia families can visit www.wvtreasury.com/20years to enter their children age 14 and younger to win one of three $20,000 SMART529 scholarships, which will be randomly awarded to one child each month from October through December.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.