SCOTT DEPOT — The Tri-County YMCA at Scott Depot has been continuing its mission to promote healthy communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
By limiting attendance to members only, requiring the use of facemasks, and hosting virtual planning meetings for its various sports leagues, the Y has been able to maintain much of its programming.
On Saturday, the organization hosted its 2021 Shamrock Shenaningans 5K Run & Walk at Valley Park. This second annual event brought folks outside to enjoy some of the first mild weather of the season.
Upcoming events include:
- Spring Sports Drive Up Registration Event, 4-6 p.m. Thursday, March 18. Drive- or walk-up registrations for spring youth sports: outdoor soccer (Teays Valley and Eleanor); flag football; or sand volleyball. Also registering for teen and adult leagues: indoor and sand volleyball; kickball; and teen soccer. Registration is also available online at Tri-CountyYMCA.org. Referees will be on hand for questions. Volunteer coaches are always needed and the Y is accepting applications for program staff/referees.
- 27th Annual Tri-County YMCA Golf Tournament, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, May 21, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club, Hurricane. This will include a day on the green followed by a party on the patio. Sponsorships are available.
The Tri-County YMCA will also be the beneficiary of Jersey Mike’s annual Day of Giving on March 31, when all sales will go toward the restaurant’s 2021 Financial Assistance Campaign. Patrons can also make donations all month long at Jersey Mike’s, 6 Liberty Plaza, Hurricane.
Tri-County YMCA is located at 200 Carl’s Lane, Scott Depot. Learn more about its COVID-19 protocols, programming, membership and upcoming events by visiting https://tri-countyymca.org/ or following the organization on Facebook.