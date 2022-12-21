HURRICANE — The Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance has announced that Tri-County YMCA will become the new, exclusive presenting sponsor of the 2023 City of Hurricane Crush Run and the Hurricane Hundred K, produced by the Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance.
“The Tri-County YMCA shares many core values with our organization and events, including our No. 1 priority of building community,” Brandon Doerner, president of the trail alliance, said in a news release. “We are proud to partner with a company that is committed to improving the lives of the people in our community through health and wellness.”
The Tri-County YMCA’s mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind, and body for all — through individual and group fitness programs, -re-K and after-school programs, summer day camp at Camp High-Tor, and after-school care at 10 locations across Putnam County. More than 5,000 Putnam County residents are involved with the Y, and financial assistance programs are offered to help qualified individuals or families.
“We are thrilled to be the new presenting sponsor of the 2023 Hurricane Crush Run and Hurricane Hundred K,” Kim Wood, vice chief volunteer officer, said in the release. “We believe in investing in our community to make it a better place for all of us. The Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance, and their events, creates an amazing opportunity for a variety of health and wellness activities. We want to partner with MMTA to be a part of the amazing work that is happening in this community and promote the many benefits that this trail system offers.”
The third annual City of Hurricane Crush Run is set for Feb. 4, 2023, while the second Hurricane Hundred K is set for Sept. 9.
The events are expected to host more than 300 runners, 50 volunteers, friends and family from the region, and a dozen surrounding states.
Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance also celebrates the many local businesses and organizations that are sponsoring the 2023 events. For more information or to register for the race, visit www.meeksmountaintrails.org.
About Tri-County YMCA
In 1991, Tri-County YMCA started operating as a non-facility YMCA with programming such as childcare and group fitness classes across 30 different locations throughout western Kanawha, Putnam, and eastern Cabell counties.
In 1995, the Tri-County YMCA facility opened because of a successful two-year capital campaign by its board of directors. The 20,000-square-foot facility includes a wellness center, gymnasium, racquetball courts, childcare nursery, and administrative area.
An expansion occurred in 1996 with the purchase of Camp High-Tor, a former church camp that now houses summer day camp programs and youth sports.
In 2006, another capital campaign resulted in the opening of an indoor aquatic center at the main facility, featuring a 25-yard lap pool and a separate warm-water family pool.
In 2008, the former Teays House Restaurant was purchased, renovated, and opened as the Tri-County YMCA Day Care Center. It offers a pre-K program in collaboration with Putnam County Schools for children ages 4-5 years old and a pre-K prep program for children ages 3-4 years old.
About Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance and the 2022 Crush Run
Meeks Mountain Trails began in November 2018 with a mission to build and sustain a network of trails for the health and wellbeing of the community and create additional opportunities for economic growth. Currently, Meeks Mountain has more than 26 miles of trails accessible to runners, hikers, walkers, and mountain bikers, and the building of trails continues.
The City of Hurricane Crush Run and the Hurricane Hundred K were established to provide unique outdoor events in the area. In 2022, the events drew more than 250 runners from 6 different states with a variety of distances, including a 100K solo and relay run, half-marathon, 5K, and a kids’ fun run. Learn more at www.meeksmountaintrails.org.
