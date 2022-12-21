The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HURRICANE — The Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance has announced that Tri-County YMCA will become the new, exclusive presenting sponsor of the 2023 City of Hurricane Crush Run and the Hurricane Hundred K, produced by the Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance.

“The Tri-County YMCA shares many core values with our organization and events, including our No. 1 priority of building community,” Brandon Doerner, president of the trail alliance, said in a news release. “We are proud to partner with a company that is committed to improving the lives of the people in our community through health and wellness.”

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.