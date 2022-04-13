The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20210926 sidewalk 01.jpg
Buy Now

Karrie Lykins paints on the sidewalk in front of 3rd Avenue Art Gallery on Sept. 25, 2021, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Tri-State Arts Association has named its newest juried members. Each applicant had to present five original artwork to be judged by a panel of peers on originality, good use of design, color and value, unity, craftsmanship and presentation.

New members were:

Huntington: Jeane Chaffin, watercolor; Karrie Lykins, oil; Marianne Henning, watercolor; Ace Moore, digital art; Larry McCoy, watercolor; and Brandy Jefferys, oil.

Barboursville: Lesley Yang, oil; Michael Sullivan, photography; and Christie Saunders, acrylic.

Ona: Lucian Williamson, oil.

Culloden: Teresa Young, handcrafted jewelry.

Scott Depot: Dina Foster, handcrafted jewelry.

Chesapeake, Ohio: Kathy Vanderhoof, oil; Steve Cotton, fine woodcarving.

Proctorville, Ohio: Diane Smallwood Arthur, water media.

A fall session will be offered on October.

For more information, contact New Members Chairman Jesse Thornton at admin@reflectioninapool.com or 304-812-6600.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.