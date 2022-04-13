HUNTINGTON — Tri-State Arts Association has named its newest juried members. Each applicant had to present five original artwork to be judged by a panel of peers on originality, good use of design, color and value, unity, craftsmanship and presentation.
New members were:
Huntington: Jeane Chaffin, watercolor; Karrie Lykins, oil; Marianne Henning, watercolor; Ace Moore, digital art; Larry McCoy, watercolor; and Brandy Jefferys, oil.
Barboursville: Lesley Yang, oil; Michael Sullivan, photography; and Christie Saunders, acrylic.
Ona: Lucian Williamson, oil.
Culloden: Teresa Young, handcrafted jewelry.
Scott Depot: Dina Foster, handcrafted jewelry.
Chesapeake, Ohio: Kathy Vanderhoof, oil; Steve Cotton, fine woodcarving.
Proctorville, Ohio: Diane Smallwood Arthur, water media.
