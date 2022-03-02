The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20210613 artinthepark 08.jpg
Buy Now

The Tri-State Arts Association hosts Art in the Park in 2021 at Ritter Park in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Tri-State Arts Association is offering a spring jury session Saturday, March 26, at the Huntington Museum of Art Studio 2 behind the museum, according to a news release.

Potential members must be at least 18 years old and reside in West Virginia, Ohio or Kentucky.

Artists should arrive by 9 a.m. March 26 to set up their work, fill out required contact information, present artist statement and pay a $25 fee. Artists may return between 12:30 and 1 p.m. to pick up their work. Work will be judged on originality; good use of design, color, value; unity; harmony; and craftsmanship. Artists will be notified by mail of the jurors’ decision.

To apply, submit five pieces of original work in one media for review by the jury committee along with a short artist statement. Information about what should be included is available at www.tri-stateartsassociation.org. Work must be presented in a professional manner: oil paintings framed, works on paper matted and framed. Works in other media, i.e. drawing, pottery, photography, printmaking and sculpture, should be suitably presented. All 2D art should have wires on the back for hanging. All work must be original.

Member benefits include displaying at Art in the Park in Ritter Park in Huntington, discounts for local framing and printing.

For more information, contact Jesse Thornton at 304-812-6600 or admin@reflectioninapool.com or Laura Moul at 304-743-8281 or lauramoul@aol.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.