HURRICANE - Tribute Quartet, the award winning Southern gospel group from Nashville, will appear at 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 2150 Mount Vernon Road, Hurricane, according to the Rev. Monty Foster, associate pastor for youth and music.
It will be a homecoming of sorts for one member of the quartet - lead singer Gary Casto, who is originally from West Virginia.
Tribute Quartet twice has been named AGM Traditional Song of the Year, along with Surging News Fan Awards Horizon Group of the Year, and AGM Breakthrough Artist of the Year.
Senior Pastor Ron McClung cordially invites area residents to attend this special musical presentation. Mount Vernon Baptist Church is located near Teays Valley Exit 39 of Interstate 64. The phone number is 304-757-9110.
An offering will be taken to support the Quartet's ministry.