Nine-year-old Teays Valley triplets found a designated hidden egg and, in doing so, won Charleston Gazette-Mail’s Easter Egg Treasure Hunt. Their prize is two, round-trip tickets to Orlando, a $500 value from sponsor West Virginia Yeager International Airport. From left, are Liam Shuler, Melody Shuler and Finn Shuler. The triplets found the treasure egg on the fourth day of the contest by deciphering clues from the newspaper and Facebook.
Axiomatically, it is written and said, two heads are better than one — but three heads can be even better — and more bountiful — on an Easter egg hunting excursion.
To wit, a set of Teays Valley triplets — two brothers and one sister — pooled their sleuthing skills to win the recent Charleston Gazette-Mail’s Easter Egg Treasure Hunt contest.
Accompanied on their trek by their grandmother, Donna Patrick of Teays Valley, 9-year-old triplet siblings Liam Shuler, Melody Shuler, and Finn Shuler located the elusive treasure egg on the fourth day of the contest. The trio had deciphered clues posted in the newspaper and on Facebook to track the egg to its concealed site beneath the bridge on the Carriage Trail.
For their find, the Shuler triplets have won a pair of round-trip airline tickets to visit Orlando, a prize valued at $500 that was provided by the Gazette-Mail contest’s sponsor, West Virginia Yeager International Airport.
Melody, Liam, and Finn Shuler are all in the fourth grade at Mountain View Elementary School in Hurricane.
