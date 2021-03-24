HUNTINGTON — Looking back over the past year and the pandemic that devastated the world, Tri-State Transit Authority driver John Scheneberg can’t complain.
Scheneberg was an assistant administrator at a private school in San Diego for 10 or 11 years before returning to West Virginia to be closer to his ailing mother. He said he picked the TTA job because it allows him to continue serving the community and be home every night.
Scheneberg said he loves the diversity he sees daily. From Marshall University students, to workers trying to get to their job, to people just needing to get to an appointment, no route is too small, he said.
“I liked that because it matched up with San Diego,” he said. “You see a lot of the groups and, you know, we were able to help them and be able to build that bridge to wherever they need to go, even if it’s as small as going to the mall for their first time.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last March, he wasn’t sure what the next step would be. With his wife’s medical conditions, he was worried he might not be able to continue because TTA employees can see about 2,500 passengers in a day. But before he could blink, his bosses were already implementing a plan that would keep Scheneberg and his fellow drivers safe, even beyond their expectations.
“I was concerned for my wife, but now I feel like I can go home and know we’ve done everything we can do, from washing my hands to the sanitization,” he said. “We are taking the precautions we can and working as a team to get through this. I don’t feel there’s a stress.”
From curtains separating the drivers from the passengers, hand sanitizer and daily sanitization of the buses, and required mask-wearing, no one looking for transportation missed out throughout the past year.
While nurses and medical workers were at the front line of the pandemic, bus drivers were in the background, never missing a beat, to make sure no one without transportation was abandoned.
In the three years since he started at TTA, Scheneberg has built relationships and friendships with his riders. One in particular, who lives near Tireland on U.S. 60 and uses the service to go to medical appointments and the grocery store, sticks out. He said he’s unsure if she was trying to be nice or if it was true, but she often tells him he’s her favorite.
“It’s kind of hard to wrap your mind around if you have a car and you have access to things, but whenever you have to get public transit, it makes a lot of difference,” he said. “And she says, ‘You get me to my appointments safely and you come back safely. You’re always courteous.’”
He was worried he might lose some of those relationships because of animosity caused by COVID-19, but said surprisingly 99% of riders follow the rules and are understanding of the precautions.
“People are saying, ‘We are so thankful you’re taking us to work because we have no other means of (transportation),’” Scheneberg said. “When you have a car, you take things for granted, but we are the only way they have to get to work, to the nursing home, to the home care facilities.”
He said while passengers were concerned about the TTA ceasing operations during the pandemic, drivers chose to continue their job.
General manager Paul Davis said ridership went down as much as 50% in the past year, but they’re running back about 30 to 40% now. CARES Act money has helped make up for the loss so they haven’t had to cancel any routes, he said.
“One of the worst things we could have done was reduce service, in my opinion,” he said. “You know, we saved a little bit of money for a rainy day. Well, we’ve had this rainy day now for a year, but we haven’t had to cut bus service.”
Davis said his workers see about 2,500 people a day and are probably 10 times higher the risk of a front-line worker because of the sheer number of people they see. The CARES Act funding has also helped them be able to compensate drivers for working in the high-risk field.
“Drivers don’t know when the people get on the bus — they don’t know what they are carrying. At least with the EMS person, they know that person is sick,” he said. “You don’t know if a rider has a temperature or what.”
Scheneberg said he hopes eventually they can go back to whatever “normal” will be, but he doesn’t see the current precautions going away any time soon. Davis said he doesn’t know what the new normal will look like, but he doesn’t think it will ever go back to how it looked pre-pandemic.
For those who haven’t seen their local TTA driver in a while, Scheneberg had a message.
“I think it’s important for the people to know that we want to see our customers and we want to let them know that this is a safe environment,” he said. “We’ve taken every precaution that we possibly could.”