HURRICANE — A Winfield woman got an early Christmas surprise on Dec. 23.
“I kept getting text messages saying congratulations, but I didn’t know what for yet,” Linda Bush said.
Turns out, she was being congratulated for winning a brand-new truck. She was presented with a 2021 Ford F-150 on Dec. 23 at Midway Ford in Hurricane after her name was drawn in the Tudor’s Ford F150 Christmas giveaway.
For more than 20 years, Tudor’s Biscuit World has given away a new truck to a lucky customer, all thanks to Oshel Craigo, the managing partner of Tudor’s Biscuit World of America Inc.
“Craigo loved being able to give back to his customers, and this was a way he could do that,” Ray Burke, president of Better Foods Inc, said in a news release.
Unfortunately, this Tudor’s tradition came to a halt in 2020 because of COVID-19, but it was revived again in 2021.
Tudor’s Biscuit World is a West Virginia-based restaurant franchise with locations also in Kentucky, Ohio and Florida.
Known for their homemade buttermilk biscuits, Tudor’s offers a variety of country breakfast, lunch and dinner options. Visit www.tudorsbiscuitworld.com.
