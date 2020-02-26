When Lydia Sylvester walked the halls of Teays Valley Christian School for the last time in 2017, little did she dream that just two years later, she would be walking the halls of the White House.
Many steps had to be taken in two years to bring this dream about, but Sylvester was up to the challenge. She completed her bachelor of arts program in political science at Marshall University in two years, earning Cum Laude honors and Dean’s List distinction. After graduation, she applied for the White House internship program.
“The application process was lengthy and incredibly thorough,” Sylvester recalls. “I wrote a series of short essays about who I am, what I believe in, and elaborated on why I wanted to serve the Trump Administration in this capacity. I also had to include a couple letters of recommendation, and Senator Eric Tarr and Delegate Andrew Byrd were kind enough to write those for me. The final step required an intense background check that properly vetted all applicants before we were able to serve in the Executive Office of the President.”
So in fall 2019, Sylvester found herself walking the National Mall on a daily basis just to clear her head from her daily White House duties. It was a dream come true for her, and many important tasks filled her hours.
“I was placed in the Office of White House Communications and the White House Press Office,” Sylvester explains. “I assisted the staffers in executing their daily tasks more smoothly. Each morning, I would pull front pages from all across America that mentioned the Trump administration in any facet. This helped the White House know what people were talking about and why.”
Her time was divided evenly between the Communications and Press Offices. She credentialed the press for White House events. Assisted staffers during open-press presidential events. Created media trackers for official travel.
“I was able to participate in so many amazing events and have such fulfilling work that there was truly never a dull moment.”
Never a dull moment, indeed. In addition to her busy workdays, Sylvester made time to attend several memorable occasions: the Australian state visit, Halloween and Christmas celebrations at the White House, the annual Turkey Pardoning, and Marine One landings and departures.
And, of course, when she wasn’t working, she found herself walking. To historic sites and museums.
“D.C. is filled with so much history and excitement. I’d like to think I saw everything, but I don’t think that could ever be true for anyone. During the time I spent there, I enjoyed all of the Smithsonian museums. They are full of wonder and beauty.”
Despite her fulfilling work in an exciting city, Sylvester faced challenges, as well. She might have felt like she was at the center of it all, but sometimes she felt alone and homesick for her family and home in West Virginia. She also struggled to acquire adaptability, an important skill in her internship.
But she overcame these challenges with time.
“It’s easier said than done, but I’d like to think I became more adaptable as the internship progressed and I learned to trust the process. Regarding homesickness, I realized and accepted that this once-in-a-lifetime experience was not to be taken lightly. While I was in D.C., I attended a church called PASSION DC and I met several people there from West Virginia, which reminded me that I wasn’t far from home.”
Home certainly was never far from her mind, especially after Oct. 26. On that day, her boyfriend, John Legge, proposed to her in the nation’s capital.
“It was the best day of our lives. My whole family was there, and we celebrated all weekend.”
The support of her fiancé and family enabled Sylvester to both survive and thrive in her internship.
“My family has supported me in all of my life’s endeavors and never told me that my dreams are too big or unrealistic. They have believed in me and prayed for me every step of the way. I don’t know where I’d be if it weren’t for my godly upbringing,” Sylvester admits.
These days, Sylvester is no longer walking the halls of the White House. She is still always on the go though, as a full-time Press Advance Representative for the Donald J. Trump for President 2020 re-election campaign. Nowadays she travels to campaign events, coordinating logistics and managing press areas. She also acts as a liaison between campaign communications and press advance.
She might feel miles away from her TVCS days, but she has not forgotten what she learned there.
“It doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from…whenever you dedicate your work and life to the Lord, your plans will always be established,” she attests.
If you are interested in applying to the White House internship program, Sylvester highly recommends it to “any West Virginia native who desires to experience something more for themselves, expand his/her worldview, witness history, and learn how this country functions on a day-to-day basis.”