DUNBAR, W.Va. — Every year, the West Virginia Christian Schools hold a soccer competition at Shawnee Sports Complex. As usual, this year Putnam County was represented by Teays Valley Christian School, who played three games over three days.
The first match was against Mercer County. The two teams had met twice before this season, with TVCS winning both. This time, Mercer seemed determined to seek revenge. They scored the only goal in the first half and, soon after the break, they added a second. With just 20 minutes left to play it appeared the Lions were to suffer defeat at the first hurdle, but then the ball was crossed from the right and Micah Gillispie headed into the net to make the score 2-1.
Minutes later, the TVCS No. 11 was on target again, volleying the ball from the edge of the area to even the scores. With just minutes to go, the Lions won a free kick about 20 yards out. Cole Young took it and shot the ball into the upper corner of the net to make the score 3-2 to the Lions. This set up the second game against local rivals Cross Lanes Christian School.
Cross Lanes won their two previous meetings and they seemed determined to continue that trend, kicking off the game and immediately launching an attack that ended with a cross that the Lions’ keeper, Devin Danford, collected easily.
In the first 20 minutes it became clear that Cross Lanes’ tactics were to build up attacks with quick passes and runs up the wings, while the Lions preferred long balls toward their front pair of Micah Gillispie and Sydney Schliesser.
The breakthrough came in the 20th minute when Steven Serfontein took a quick throw on the left. He sent the ball to Micah Gillispie, who was immediately challenged by two defenders. He managed to avoid both tackles, turned and shot into the bottom right of the net to put Teays Valley in the lead.
Two minutes later, he chased after a long ball sent over the top of the defense by Triston Yoak. Andrew Nolan, the Cross Lanes’ keeper, ran out to kick the ball but it struck Gillispie and bounced wide. The TVCS player chased it, but the referee blew and gave a free kick for hand ball.
For the next 15 minutes, Cross Lanes applied a lot of pressure. The Lions’ keeper was forced to make several saves and TVCS were only winning at the break because Cole Young cleared a shot off the goal line.
Cross Lanes were a revitalized team after the break, going on to the attack immediately. They made several attempts on goal but most were inaccurate until, in the ninth minute, Caleb Carter broke down the right wing and sent a high cross toward the far post where Tyler Burdette was waiting to put it into the net and even the scores.
Encouraged by the goal, they continued to press while the Lions defended in depth and relied on breakaways, usually led by Cole Young.
The next goal came in the 25th minute when the Cross Lanes’ keeper sent a long ball forward, a TVCS defender miss-kicked and Austin Guthrie pounced to put his team into the lead. Five minutes later, after a scramble on the left wing, a long shot came through a group of players, hit the Lions’ keeper on the feet and spun off into the net.
It was the start of a disastrous three minutes for TVCS. Less than two minutes later, they conceded a corner, which Caleb Carter succeeded in kicking home and, straight from the resulting kick off, he won the ball again and fired past the advancing Devin Danford to make the score 5-1, ensuring the Lions would have to meet the Wildcats of Wood County in the third-place playoff game.
The Wildcats won two previous encounters with the Lions and they started as if they wanted to repeat that, forcing a corner in the second minute. TVCS were ready for this and defended well. Neither keeper was really troubled until the 20th minute when Michael Cline sent a cross from the right corner of the penalty area to Tucker Daugherty at the far post. He headed home to make the score Wildcats 1, Lions 0.
Undeterred, TVCS mounted their own series of attacks and play swung from one end of the field to the other for the rest of the first half with Devin Danford making one excellent save by diving at the feet of Michael Cline, who otherwise was through on goal.
The second half began in the same fashion, with both teams pressing but in the third minute, there was a scramble in front of the goal and the referee awarded a contentious penalty kick to Wood County. The kick was contentious because the rules say the hand ball has to be deliberate or the hand has to be in an unnatural position, neither of which seemed to apply in this case.
Ryder Davis took the kick, sending Danford in the Lions’ goal the wrong way. That was the end of the scoring. The Wildcats enjoyed most of the possession for the rest of the half but could not muster an accurate shot on goal while the Lions tried to even the scores, with Cole Young leading several attacks before having to go off injured.
Teays Valley put in very creditable performances in all three games. They played hard, they played clean and came in fourth. Their school and their county should be proud of the players of the Lions’ varsity soccer team.
On a side note, Shawnee is a great facility but it has a major drawback. The field TVCS played on is surrounded on three sides by wide, smooth, concrete paths. In a soccer game the ball inevitably goes out of play and players run to retrieve it. At Shawnee, the moment cleats hit the concrete surface it becomes like a skating rink. Today this resulted in one of TVCS’s star players having to go to hospital with suspected cracked ribs. There had been other, similar, incidents during this tournament and if he’d hit his head when he fell the injury could have been even more serious. The owners of the site really need to be aware of this hazard and should do something about it before someone is permanently injured.