This week we're at Teays Valley Christian School where the Lions, fresh from last week's away win over Poca, entertained Grace Christian's Soldiers, who have already beaten Wood County and Mercer this season.
TVCS kicked off the Aug. 27 game and for several minutes the ball was played in the middle third of the field as both teams tried to control midfield. Cole Young showed his speed and ball control and in the seventh minute he intercepted a Grace pass and lobbed a high ball over the top, but the pass proved too strong and the ball ran out for a goal kick. A minute later Young again took control, ran up the wing and tried a shot only to see the ball intercepted and deflected out for a corner to TVCS.
From the kick the ball dropped in the center of the penalty area, where a defender headed it clear. Once again the ball bounced around midfield with both sides winning, then losing possession. Finally, in the tenth minute, Jaxon Spence won the ball on the half way line and raced up the left wing. He rode two tackles, ran into the penalty area and fired a low shot at goal. Devin Danford, the Lions' keeper, got behind the ball and deflected it out but Spence followed up and hit the rebound into the empty net. 1-0 to Grace.
Two minutes later, Spence again ran down the wing but on this occasion Triston Yoak made a timely tackle and kicked the ball clear to Young, who passed to Gillespie who turned and drew a foul halfway in the attacking half. Young chipped the free kick but it was intercepted and headed clear by the Grace defense.
Both sides continued to press, with the speed and ball control of Grace's Spence proving troublesome to the Lion's defense on the left as the visitors sought to increase their lead while Young, Gillespie and Andrew Breeding, fed by Tristan Yoak's long kicks, tried in vain to beat the Soldier's solid, four-player back line.
At 37 minutes the Lions were yet to have a shot on target while their keeper had made several saves and the Grace attack in the shape of Spence, Tomi Olajide and Landon Mosser had been thwarted numerous times by Yoak's unceasing efforts at the heart of the home defense. Up to this point the game had been fairly even, apart from Grace's one goal lead but an incident toward the end of the half bears mentioning.
It occurred when the TVCS No. 10, Andrew Breeding, chased a loose ball in the left side of the Grace penalty area. The keeper ran for it, too, and the ball bounced clear at which point the keeper gave the TVCS player a double handed push in the chest that knocked him off his stride while the ball ran out. Apparently, the referee did not see it and just awarded a goal kick.
In the final minutes of the half Spence again penetrated the Lions' defense. He fired a shot that was deflected to Olajide who also shot. Again a defender intercepted it only for the loose ball to fall to Mosser, who saw his attempt cleared downfield. The half ended TVCS 0-Grace Christian 1.
It was a particularly warm evening and both teams were in need of a break but when they restarted it was Grace who came out stronger. For TVCS, Grant Goad was showing determination and good ball skills and Cole Young continued his efforts in midfield but it was Triston Yoak in the middle of the defense who stood out as Grace pressed home a series of attacks through their front three.
Micah Gillespie saw a couple of speculative shots go wide and another hit the post before going out for a corner but it was Grace who scored again. After a midfield scramble, the ball went out for a throw in that was quickly taken. The ball went to Evan Clark who turned and shot, seeing the ball hit the far post and ricochet into the net. TVCS 0-Grace 2.
From the kick off Young took possession of the ball and passed it over the top to Gillespie, who was immediately surrounded by four Grace players. He avoided their tackles and ran at the center of the penalty arc, but his shot lacked power and was saved easily.
Five minutes later the Lions had their chance to score. Cole Young broke free and ran into the opposing penalty area only to be pushed off the ball by a defender. This time the ref blew for a penalty kick. Micah Gillespie took the kick but sent it straight down the middle and into the keeper's arms.
Undeterred, the Lions continued to press but were dispossessed in midfield, the ball was passed out left to Spence who ran into the box and sent an unstoppable shot into the far corner of the net. TVCS 0-Grace 3.
The Grace forwards seemed to be enlivened by that and pressed home a series of attacks. Spence had four attempts on goal with the TVCS keeper stopping one at very short range. He had no such luck with the fourth after Jarred Porter took the ball from his own half and down the right wing before crossing for Olajide to fire a low shot into the net. TVCS 0-Grace 4.
The Lions lost Grant Goad to an injury late in the game and Grace completed the scoring when Alex Childers tried a long range shot from outside the penalty area that went in off the post. Final score TVCS 0-Grace Christian 5, with Jaxon Spence starring for Grace and Triston Yoak for TVCS.
The Lions lost 2-1 on the road at Wood County Christian on Aug. 30 and were set to take on Cross Lanes Christian on Sept. 3 at home.