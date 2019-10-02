SCOTT DEPOT — Area families are invited to a free Fall Festival at Teays Valley Presbyterian Church, 5339 Teays Valley Road, next to Teays Valley Manor in Scott Depot. The festival will take place from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6.
This fourth annual community outreach is an invitation for everyone to join the church for free food, fun, and fellowship. Activities include a hay ride around Oakwood Estates, face painting, a slime station with the Leaps and Bounds staff, making necklaces with the Girl Scout troop, a cupcake walk, the inflatable Jupiter Jump, and corn hole.
In case of rain, the activities will be held inside the church building.
Special guests this year include the Praise Band from Norway Avenue Church of Christ singing a mixture of favorite songs, and Batman and Batgirl, arriving in their Batmobile. The super heroes will share their message of hope for children and our community following four principles: Never give up, always do the right thing, help other people, and never be a bully.
The always popular Putnam Animal Shelter “furry friends” will also add to the excitement of the day.
Free, grilled hot dogs and all the trimmings will be served starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Teays Manor picnic area below the church parking lot. Following dinner, a campfire is planned with the roasting of marshmallows for s’mores.
Teays Valley Presbyterian Church invites everyone in our community to join us for this special Fall event and also on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. for a worship service with God-glorifying music and Biblical preaching that speaks to our modern world. For more information, please call 304-757-6073 or visit the website at www.teaysvalleypresby.com.