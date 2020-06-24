SCOTT DEPOT — Pastor Kyle Key and the congregation of Teays Valley Presbyterian Church invite members of the community to join them as they resume in-person worship services at 10 a.m. on July 26.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the church has put in place a series of safeguards to protect the health of attendees. CDC guidelines will be followed and explained to congregation members and guests upon arrival.
Worship will be led by the church’s Praise Band. The church describes its 10 a.m. worship service as “a thoughtful blend of traditional and contemporary music with a biblical message that is relevant to today’s world.”
The church’s weekly online service will continue for those who decide to worship at home. It can be viewed on YouTube, Facebook, and the church website at http://teaysvalleypresby.com.
“Whether you join us virtually or in-person, we hope you can join us!” the church stated in a release.
Teays Valley Presbyterian Church is located at 5339 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot. For more information, call 304-757-6073.