The West Virginia Maple Syrup Producer’s Association has announced the 2021 Mountain State Maple Days will take place on two days.
Events will take place Saturday, Feb. 20, and Saturday, March 20, 2021, across the state, according to a news release from the association. In its fifth year, this event celebrates West Virginia’s growing maple syrup industry by inviting visitors into local sugar shacks. There they can see how maple sap is collected and concentrated into maple syrup. There will also be many types of maple products for sale.
“On both Saturdays, guests may enjoy an entertaining and educational experience on the local production of delicious maple syrup, sugar, candy and cream,” WVMSPA President Keith Heasley said in the release. “In this highly manufactured and pre-packaged food world, it is important for the public to see and understand how local, natural food is developed and produced.”
Heasley says some sugar shacks are partnering with other local businesses to provide maple related events and cuisine to the public.
“There are a wide variety of activities for people of all ages,” he said.
Visit wvmspa.org/mountain-state-maple-days/ to see who’s participating and their hours of operation.
“Last year’s second date fell at the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Heasley added. “With so many unknowns, many sugar shacks had to cancel their March 2020 date. This year, equipped with best practices on how to stay safe, Maple Days will go on.
“Please respect the safety wishes of each of our maple business owners and follow standard COVID-19 precautions, but also enjoy this educational and unique experience, and support a product as sweet and warm as the people who make it.”