The Putnam Herald
CHARLESTON - Two Putnam County business owners will join an elite class of entrepreneurs graduating from the 2019 SBA Emerging Leaders Program in a ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 19, at the University of Charleston.
The program is administered locally by the West Virginia District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The Putnam County entrepreneurs are:
n Jill Scarbro-McLaury, Bright Futures Learning Services, Winfield
n January Wolfe, Academy of Arts, Hurricane and Charleston
The SBA identifies businesses across the nation demonstrating high growth potential and provides them free, intensive business education in the form of an in-depth, six-month course in organizational management, growth strategies and management, and market development, according to a news release. This intensive executive entrepreneurship series, often referred to as a Mini-MBA, includes nearly 100 hours of classroom time, and opportunities for small business owners to work with experienced coaches and mentors, attend workshops, and develop connections with peers, local leaders, and the financial community.
Other Emerging Leaders who will be honored at the 2019 graduation ceremony include:
n Cathie Barrios, Rocco's Specialty Food - Huntington
n Dawne Boukhemis, Property Connection - Huntington
n Richard Gay, A Total Solution - South Charleston
n Daniel Hardwick, AKL Security Solutions Huntington
n John Hubbard, Hubbard Family Dentistry - Clay
n Mike Mullarky, Lattas Furnishings & Playgrounds - Huntington
n Jessie Parker, S&S Engineers, Inc. - Charleston
n J.P. Phillips, Mountain State Waste - Weston
n Jennifer Randolph, Randolph Construction Company - Spencer
n Joseph Re, ReInvestments, LLC - Fayetteville
n Michael Ruffing, Problem Solver's Consultants, LLC - Buckhannon
n Matthew Welsch, Vagabond Kitchen - Wheeling
Since its inception in 2008, the SBA's Emerging Leaders Initiative has trained over 5,000 small business owners who have created over 6,500 new jobs, generated over $300 million in new financing, and secured over $3.16 billion in government contracts. For more information about SBA's Emerging Leaders Program, visit: https://www.sba.gov/about-sba/sba-initiatives/sba-emerging-leaders-initiative.